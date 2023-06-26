Business controller
2023-06-26
Would you like to work in an international environment where you'll make a difference every day? At Permobil, we're looking for game-changers to join us as we innovate for individuals and develop the world's most advanced assistive solutions.
At Permobil, the people who use our products come first. Our purpose is to create advanced assistive solutions that make the lives of adults and children living with disabilities more enriching. Our people are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver innovations that improve lives. We are a sustainable and responsible business committed to continuous improvement, and our customers can trust us to provide market-leading solutions driven by insights-based clinical data.
We are looking for a Business Controller to join our EMEA Finance Team at Permobil. In this role you will be responsible for the forecasting process for one of our EMEA Sales clusters, providing analysis and financial support to the Sales cluster management, reporting of results, and supporting the overall EMEA forecasting & reporting.
In this role you will work closely together with the Sales cluster Financial Controller. Accounting is the responsibility of Permobil Group Accounting (Shared Service Center).
You will join a dynamic and experienced team of diverse professionals and be part of the EMEA Finance Team located in Stockholm and other locations in Europe. You will get the opportunity to work directly with the EMEA leadership team and local management across our markets in Europe.
Location: Preferred location in our office in Stockholm (Kista) or sundsvall/Timrå.
Key Tasks
• Financial planning & analysis.
• Financial reporting, including monthly and quarterly processes.
• Focus and priority to a Sales cluster forecasting, analysis and reporting.
• Business Partner to Sales Management providing data and analysis to increase transparency and make decision making efficient.
• Proactively suggest actions to improve profitability and growth.
• Support OPEX and COGS initiatives, tracking and follow up.
• Support working capital management (Inventory, Receivables & Payables)
• Support/participate actively in the implementation of IT tools/systems.
• BPX for Financial Reporting Systems.
Why Permobil is a great next step for you!
1. You'll make a difference. Every day
Everything we do leads to understanding and improving the lives of our users. Through our evidence-based innovation, we make a difference to people's lives.
2. You'll make your mark as part of our future
We collaborate with colleagues across borders to Innovate for Individuals. The impact you make personally could lead change around the world.
3. You'll feel welcome from day one
We're known for being great colleagues, who are collaborative, fun and at the cutting-edge. Everyone in the Permobil family cares as much as you do about making a positive difference.
Who you are
You are passionate, innovative, and ambitious. You want to make a difference for others and feel fulfilled when you can see the link between the work you do and positive improvements in the lives of others. You search out opportunities and are prepared to go off the beaten track to chase your dreams.
In this role, you are able to deliver on your initiatives and priorities independently. You are accurate, enjoy working with numbers and have an analytical mindset. You strive for excellence by putting quality into everything you do. Of course, you love to work in a team and have fun at work!
Your Background
You have an education in Accounting / Finance with minimum 5-6 years with Accounting or Financial Controlling, preferably in a multi-country environment with Manufactoring experience. You are fluent in English, and have good communication skills. Other Nordic or European languages are a plus. The working language in Permobil is English.
More information
Please apply via our career page as soon as possible. We will conduct selection continuously so send us your application today!
For additional information about the position, please contact Fabio Possagno, FP& Manager at fabio.possagno@permobil.com
For information regarding Permobil's Privacy Notice, please visit privacy.permobil.com
Please respect that we do not wish recruitment assistance or advertising, we decline calls from recruitment and advertising providers.
More about Permobil
Permobil founder Dr. Per Uddén believed that helping people achieve the greatest level of independence is a basic human right and, for over 50 years, Permobil has held fast to that belief. Permobil is a global leader in advanced rehabilitation technology, passionate about better understanding our users' needs and improving their quality of life through state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. Today, those solutions include power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, power assist, and manual wheelchairs.
Permobil is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. Permobil has 1600 team members in more than 15 countries around the world. For more information regarding the company's storied history and complete product line, visit permobil.com.
Fun facts about us: One of our products was 1 of 100 best inventions in Time magazine in 2021https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2021/https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2021/6112517/permobil-explorer-mini/
