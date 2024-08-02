Business Controller - Ludvika (hybrid)
2024-08-02
We are looking for a consultant who can take on the role as a Production Controller for our client in Ludvika. You will collaborate with the Business Manager acting as a Business Partner and improve financial performance in a specific area of the company. You will manage Controlling teams at a local level to enhance financial results in a designated division, business unit, product group, factory, or site. You will analyze financial information to assist in decision-making and provide recommendations for optimal business solutions. In addition, you will help shape the strategy for the business unit by collaborating closely with the business leader ensuring alignment with the overall strategy, oversee implementation, and adapt as necessary. It is also included to regularly communicate with other managers and Controllers to stay informed about financial, market, and customer conditions and future prospects.
In the role of Production Controller, you will function as the Finance Business Partner and a member of the Production Management Team. Your main duty will be to enhance cost-efficiency by overseeing, controlling, analyzing, and explaining financial information. This role demands a motivated individual who can apply their expertise and abilities effectively. You are likely a self-driven and target-focused individual who values continuous learning and is willing to take on leadership responsibilities to propel the team and production facility in the right direction.
In other words, your duties also involve suggesting and putting into effect strategies to enhance productivity, cut expenses, and boost effectiveness. You will also be tasked with examining different business plans, creating scenarios, and suggesting appropriate actions. As such, we prefer candidates with relevant experience in similar roles.
Job Assignments
• Take charge of managing the financial aspects related to production expenses and investments, including tracking actuals, budgeting, and forecasting.
• Focus on optimizing costs, overseeing product financials, and recommending business strategies within production based on financial considerations.
• Implement strategies to enhance productivity and cost-effectiveness, offering analysis to aid decision-making.
• Make sure that product functions and projects are well-managed and reviewed regularly, and that financial data, reporting, and disclosures meet established standards and timelines with high quality and transparency.
• Assist in reconciling physical inventory promptly, maintaining accurate transaction records for all inventory, and ensuring that it undergoes a financial audit annually.
• Avoid inadequate absorption during production by proactively identifying underlying issues and taking appropriate measures to address them.
• Effectively communicate with stakeholders, review and present financial information monthly. Ensure prompt financial closing and provide audit-related documentation, handling audit inquiries with all parties involved.
• Establish and enforce internal controls for financial and non-financial activities.
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field is required.
• Prior experience in business controlling, factory controlling, or similar roles is preferred.
• Strong analytical and accounting abilities are crucial.
• Proficiency in SAP and MS Excel is mandatory.
• Proficiency in both written and spoken Swedish and English is required.
• A motivated, goal-driven individual with a strong desire to learn and grow, able to work independently or collaboratively in a team setting.
Some hybrid work can be possible in dialogue with the Manager.
Start of the assignment: 2024-08-15
End of the assignment: 2025-04-30
Deadline: 2024-08-09
Location: Ludvika
Contact person: 0790 06 27 11
