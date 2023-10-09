Business Architect - IEB & Aurora Program
2023-10-09
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.In our team Program Enablement (SNP), we are a diverse team with the mission of driving the Scania Purchasing transformation into a new process & IT Landscape, enabled by SAP. We are looking for someone to join us on this amazing journey, and to be the lead Business Architect for the re-shaping of our processes and ways of working within S2P stream (Source-to-Pay) and Purchasing.
Your tasks
As a Business Architect, you will take on an important role within one of Scania's flagship projects, The IEB Program, and the Purchasing internal transformation program Aurora. You will belong to our team but your tasks will include vast cross-functional contacts while leading and guiding the organization in how to set new business architecture, processes, and improvements in the transformation. You will be responsible for leading the design and documentation of our processes and methods through collaboration with other architects and key stakeholders.
Your main objective will be to ensure that we develop a holistic design of our processes that enables an effective and qualitative transformation while adhering to program timelines and milestones. In addition, you will be responsible for developing the process governance model and securing a continuous high quality in accordance with organizational expectations.
Your profile
Is this your next challenge? We see that you are confident in working independently with several stakeholders while applying a strategic long-term perspective. Taking on this role also requires you to initiate and lead the cross-functional work related to process design in a structured and clear way. You are a person with a curious mindset who thrives in solving complex challenges through collaboration and structure. You are an experienced professional with a background in similar roles and it is meriting with insights into cloud solutions as well as business intelligence.
On a day-to-day basis, you need to be able to process large amounts of information and have an eye for visualization and creation of IT architecture and processes. You lead others by setting clear expectations and communicating these in a skillful manner. You have a relevant University degree and value working together with a driven and diverse team.
We see that you have experience in at least one of the below areas:
• IT-System Architecture
• Process Design
• Project management
• Sourcing & Procurement
We offer
You to take part in an amazing and challenging journey through a global high-speed project with dependencies beyond Scania. In addition, you will have the opportunity to develop our ways of working and the way we do things at Scania. In the team we take pride in having fun together, our culture is characterized by cooperation, empathy, and respect. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future.
Further information
Please contact Rasmus Johansson (Head of Program Enablement, SNP) rasmus.johansson@scania.com
Application
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Send in your application as soon as possible, no later than 2023-09-03. Screening and interviews will be done continuously. We are looking forward to reading your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
