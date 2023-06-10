Business And Data Analyst/pa Emea - A2 Global
About A2 Global
The next generation of America II and Advanced MP Technology, A2 Global (https://a2globalelectronics.com/)
has been in the sourcing business for over 40 years. We know you need quality parts quickly at a competitive price. And, that's exactly what we do.
From last-time buys to full-scale supply chain solutions, consider us your go-to resource. Our team genuinely enjoys helping you solve problems and planning for a more profitable future. That's because our business is built around our people and our success is built on their relationships.
Are you looking for an opportunity, where you can play a pivotal role in supporting the Vice President of Sales in EMEA
About the role
As our new Business and Data Analyst/PA you will be reporting directly to our Vice President of Sales EMEA and you will be responsible for collecting and analyze reports/data from the various sales regions across EMEA and collating the information into presentations, within tight timescales.
In this position you will also have the opportunity for developing, in terms of leading smaller projects and demonstrating initiative as part of the EMEAs Management Team
Ideally you will have excellent communication, organizational, and time-management skills, as well as excellent skills in excel and powerpoint.
Main responsibilities;
• Collect data and reports in a timely manner, analyze, understand and prepare presentations.
• Research, compile, verify, and analyze information and prepare special reports, presentations, organization charts, process maps, correspondence, etc.
• Arrange internal and external events, including travel arrangements, itineraries, accommodation & conferences.
• Provide administrative and management support, such as meeting minutes, preparation of presentations, spreadsheet creation, and maintenance of administration systems.
• Administer and coordinate the signing of various documents while maintaining professionalism and confidentiality.
• Coordinate meetings, agendas, minutes of meetings, actions, and follow-up
We believe that you have
Preferably, you have previous experiences in a similar function and willing to join an international organization.
• Around 2-3 years or more in a similar role
• Strong proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint
• Excellent analytical skills
• Autonomous way of working, with high standard of quality
• Fluent in English (working language) and Swedish
• Open-minded, flexible and a proactive team player attitude, willing to learn, help and support.
We will provide you internally with training and guidance on our systems, products, and industry so that you can manage your tasks.
Good reason to join
As the new Business and Data Analyst/PA to the Vice President ofSales EMEA you'll join our team in Sigtuna Stad. The role includes travel within the EMEA region and to the US.
In this recruitment, A2 Global collaborates with Vi Rekryterar.nu and if you would like to gain more information about the role then you are more than welcome to contact Mona Wågberg, mona@virekryterar.nu
