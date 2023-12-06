Business Analyst within funds to one of Sweden's largest banks
The bank is a leading northern European financial services group with customer bases among both private individuals and organisations. They are consistently recognised for their expertise and customer-centric approach, which they achieve by listening to their customers, committing to quality and trust, and encouraging an entrepreneurial mindset in everything they do. Does that sound like a fit for you?
The bank is one of the largest asset managers in the Nordics, managing a broad range of funds and mandates across most asset classes, for private clients as well as institutional investors. We are now looking for Business Analyst to their Delegation Oversight & Coordination team.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Your new team will be a handful people with mixed experience and competences who develop appropriate infrastructure and processes to create a world class investment management organization.
You will cooperate with portfolio managers and various internal and external stakeholders in a wide range of projects ranging from investment product implementation, handling trading counterparties, and oversight of delegated functions and third-party providers globally.
As a Business Analyst in Delegation Oversight & Coordination team your role will include, but not be limited to:
• Ongoing oversight and evaluation of delegated functions, e.g. external portfolio managers, share class hedging, investment operations, depository function
• Supporting their portfolio management by driving improvement of operational and portfolio related processes
• Negotiating and maintaining contractual agreements such as Service level agreements
• Engaging in product development and regulatory projects
• Preparing oversight reports and presenting to management
For the right candidate the role offers an opportunity to grow and take on take on greater responsibility within the fund management company.
The bank offers an attractive and international environment where we strive to adapt to agile and modern ways of working. You will work side by side with experienced colleagues from different parts of the organization and get the chance to build strong network internally as well as externally.
They promotes a flexible and healthy work culture. They also recognize that the wellbeing of our colleagues is closely related to our ability to have fun and perform together. Among other things the team has the option to work remotely 1-2 days a week.
You are offered
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Work-life balance
• Mobility within a large global company
• Excellent office environment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have a minimum of five years' experience from the fund or asset management industry
• We think you may currently be working in a fund accounting, operations, risk management, middle office or oversight function within the financial industry
• You have a relevant academic degree, preferably within the accounting, engineering, and/or the mathematical field
• You have a strong analytical mind-set and a structured way of working
• You have ability to work independently, lead people, and manage projects
• You are fluent in English and Swedish both orally and in writing
• Data analysis skills are also a merit
It is an advantage if you have demonstrable experience from the following:
• Pro-active work to improve operational processes in portfolio management
• Working with follow up of outsourced processes including contract ownership,
• Completing initial due diligence and onboarding of delegates, including risk assessment
• Experience from collaborating with counterparties such as external administrators, custodians and trading counterparties
