Business Analyst within Card Simplification Programme to big bank!
2024-08-16
Join a pioneering Card Simplification Programme (CSP) and drive the future of card payments across the Nordics. We're seeking a seasoned Business Analyst with deep expertise in card domains to harmonize product services and streamline operations. Welcome with your application!
As a Senior Business Analyst within the Nordic Product Harmonization team, you will lead investigations and resolve discrepancies across card product offerings in the Nordic region. You'll collaborate closely with stakeholders to define and document business requirements, ensuring alignment with strategic objectives. This role offers an opportunity to influence the next generation of card management solutions, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.
Work tasks
• Investigate, analyze, articulate and process rather complex business requirements and solutions
• Create requirement documentation for stakeholders in the form of epics, user features, process and service descriptions
• Prepare decision materials for senior management
• Drive analysis as part of a small team of Business Analysts
• Minimum 3-5 years' experience in Card domain (preferably cards issuing from the business/product side). Past positions could be as a Product manager, SME, Process/Service manager, PO, development manager or alike
• Preferably experience from Nordic co-operation/International teams
• Generalist background with understanding of the whole cards value chain
• Ability to understand bot IT and Business and to be able to interact in both domains
• Strong Stakeholder management skills and self-drive
• Basic understanding of agile methodologies and tools like Jira and Confluence is a must
It is meritorious if you have
• Detailed end-to-end understanding of functionality and processes related to one or two cards areas like PIN mgnt, transactions flow incl 3DS or more
• Basic understanding of scheme rules and legislation as well as ability to define product strategy and roadmap
