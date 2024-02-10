Business Analyst to one of Europe's largest banks!
2024-02-10
Do you want to boost your career at the crossroads of business and IT and are passionate about data? We are now looking for a Business Analyst to join the team at one of the largest financial group in the Nordic region. So apply now and seize the opportunity to make a real impact while advancing your career!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Business Analyst you will be the link between Business and IT and be a part of the Capital Development team. Your role will contain various tasks and you will get a chance to dive into their current solutions and contribute to their improvement. In the role you get to implement a new analysis tools, build new solutions, reports and translate business needs into technical solutions.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• The opportunity to work on a meritorious project regarding the implementation of Basel 4 which is a new framework.
• The chance to develop internally and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career and during your assignment at the client.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Coordinate with the technology team to translate business requirements into technical solutions
• Communicate with stakeholders to understand and address their needs and expectations
• Set up a new analysis tool using Power BI for capital data analysis
• Collaborate in building the solution, including data sourcing through calculation engine to Snowflake
• Continuously develop and enhance processes and methodologies to maximize efficiency and outcomes
• Lead and manage projects within the capital development team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have an academic degree in Computer science/Information technology or related field.
• Have very good knowledge of English in both speech and writing as it is used in daily work.
• You have knowledge and/or experience from working with SQL and Power Bi
• You have knowledge with a SAFe agile way of working and methods
• You have knowledge and/or experience in handling large volumes of data and effectively organizing data to ensure user comprehension.
It is meritorious if you have
• Language: Swedish or Finnish
• Experience from roles such as Produkt Owner and Project Lead
• Experience from working with Captial risk and within the banking sector.
• Experience from working within a Change Operation
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Self-developer
• Communicative
We are looking for you who have a can-do mindset, are curious and is a team player. You are comfortable taking the lead and driving projects and tasks forward and are eager to contribute to improvment. Additionally, you excel in adapting your communication to the audience, as you will serve as a liaison between IT and business. We believe that you are analytical, technically inclined and problemsolvning.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
For this position, you will be requested to do a background check on your criminal records.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
