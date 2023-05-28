Business Analyst / Requirements Engineer
Incluso AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Business Analyst / Requirements Engineer for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 10 months contract to begin with.
The job will include working together with the Product Owner to breakdown and document requirements on a level that allows for the DevOps team to start working on them. The Requirement Engineer will most likely work together with different customer programs to secure that the requirements in the backlog is correctly understood.
The requirement engineer will work with API:s, machine-machine communication and integration, which means that having a good understanding of IT-systems is necessary.
Required skills:
Technical background.
Knowledge in mapping flows on a technical level.
Solid experience of working with backend development teams.
Solid knowledge in writing acceptance criteria, and understand how that relates to the testing of the code.
Solid knowledge of non-functional requirements
Strong communication skills, and now what and when to ask the crucial questions that are needed for high quality
Strong understanding of how to follow up on the requirements work to make sure the quality is reached
Fluency in English
Valuable skills
Proven experience from working in a DevOps organization to understand the challenges it faces.
Experience working with Agile Methodologies (SAFe, Scrum)
Proven facilitation skills
Social skills, active engagement, curious and networking
Able to visualize and drive the requirements work for stakeholders
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 10 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7826133