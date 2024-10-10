Business Analyst & Controller to Lindex
Is business controlling and analyses your thing and do you have previous work experience working with MS Power BI? We have set for ourselves an ambitious agenda developing our logistics supporting our growing omnichannel business. We are now looking for a Business Analyst & Controller to our head office, located in Alingsås!
Your role in our team. You are a part of our Logistics Management Team, working together to make sure that Lindex has the best possible supply chain. In this role, you are eager to reach the best results by seeking and sharing necessary information. By working cross-functional within Lindex in different teams, using your leadership skills, you are part of making Lindex grow.
We understand that you are curious to know more about the role! Here are some examples of what's included: You are working in close collaboration with Controlling & Financial planning department to ensure alignment of financial targets into operational planning, budgeting and forecasting for logistics. You analyse business processes, identify inefficiencies and propose improvements through information systems or procedural changes. You make sure to structure, interpret and analyse operational and financial data to provide actionable insights and reports to make sure we make the right decisions.
Your first assignment will be related to our new Omni-Channel DC developing our power BI tools for operations follow up together with our IT department.
Is this you? We see that you are a person who is comfortable in both being part of and leading change initiatives within supply chain. At Lindex, we believe in doing things together and we see that you are a team-player, with great communication- and collaboration skills, and you also have the ability of leading others.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and working with feedback are all things you know well. You also work structurally, analysing data is right up your alley and you are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Academic degree in Business administration, finance or related field
Proven working experience as a business analyst or in a related field
Very good skills in MS Power BI or similar tools
Good skills in Microsoft Office (especially in Excel)
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand-led and sustainable fashion company.
At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
