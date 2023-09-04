Business Analyst / Logistics Manager
• BSc in Engineering, Business Administration, Logistics, or equivalent
• Results-oriented and accountable
• Experience of working with logistics operations and service providers
• Strong customer-focus and a service mindset
• Experience of continuous improvement projects and tasks
• Capable of working within an international environment with different cultures
• Excellent communication skills
• Ability to clearly communicate findings, make recommendations, and facilitate changes
• Fluent in English, both written spoken
Job Description
For our client we are looking for a Business Analyst / Logistics Manager within Logistics. In this role, you will manage and ensure a streamlined and top-tier End-to-End (E2E) distribution process for our client's vehicles worldwide. The responsibility of the role includes reevaluating and managing existing procedures to guarantee efficiency and excellence in global distribution.
The responsibilities of this role encompass overseeing the outsourced outbound logistics services for the European region that our client relies on. The consultant will be responsible for maintaining a high level of operational excellence and will play a crucial role in the ongoing growth and improvement of operations. Additional responsibilities include:
• Monitoring and acting upon Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), addressing areas of performance discrepancy.
• Ownership and supervision of our client's OBL's payment process.
• Secure a high performance and costs efficient distribution, contributing to the enhancement of operational efficiency, as well as creating and refining systems to optimize processes.
• Close collaboration cross-functionally with various departments, such as sales, Order to delivery, order management, commercial cars etc.
• Resolving operational challenges and supervising service providers through KPIs and processes, escalating issues when necessary.
• If required, overseeing, and organizing transportation outside the standard flow.
The person in this role cover for parental leave and play a vital role in ensuring the seamless continuity of operations. As one of three individuals overseeing car distribution throughout Europe for our client, the consultant hold a crucial position that directly impacts the company's overall success.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
The role requires someone who enjoys interacting with different stakeholders and handling multiple tasks simultaneously. Excellent communication skills, both verbally and in written materials such as reports and presentations, are necessary to succeed in this role. This is essential for effective stakeholder management, as the team interacts and collaborates with several different departments. The consultant should aim to deliver while also exploring ways to improve the methods of operation. Continuous improvement is a core value for our client, both within each project and in the daily processes and tasks.
