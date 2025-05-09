Business Analyst, Insights & Development
Fortum Sverige AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Solna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Solna
2025-05-09
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fortum Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We are Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. We are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and our actions are guided by our ambitious environmental targets. We generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com
Are you passionate about turning data into strategic insights that drive business success? We're looking for a skilled and motivated Business Analyst to support data-driven decision-making and help optimize commercial performance.
About the Role
In this role, you'll work closely with the Enterprise sales and service team in Nordic Customers, providing actionable insights to enhance business performance. You'll analyze key trends, challenge assumptions, and identify opportunities to improve customer experience through our sales and service operations.
The role will be part of a Nordic analyst team, and be based at one of our Nordic Campuses in Norway, Sweden or Finland. You will report to Senior Manager, Performance Analytics & Insights. Ideal candidates have a few years of relevant experience, excel at the intersection of data and business, and are familiar with programming language like SQL or Python and visualization tools like PowerBI.
Key Responsibilities
* Provide strategic insights - Analyse business needs, support enterprise sales and service teams with actionable insights, and drive informed decision-making.
* Optimize commercial performance - Identify trends and areas for improvement to enhance customer experience and business efficiency.
* Lead analytics projects - Conduct in-depth analysis and support key initiatives with data-driven recommendations and project management.
* Collaborate with stakeholders - Act as a sparring partner for leadership and colleagues from various parts of the organization, ensuring insights translate into business value.
About you
* Strong analytical skills, with a proven track record from turning data and analysis into business value.
* Critical thinking and creativity skills, being able to challenge status quo based on data and insights.
* Commercial mind-set and understanding of business drivers and performance metrics.
* Higher relevant education, preferably in economics/technology with emphasis on quantitative subjects and IT.
* Work experience in relevant field, ideally from consulting or similar role.
* Experience with programming languages like SQL, PHP, Python, and visualization tools like PowerBI is an advantage.
Good written and verbal ability in English and any of the Nordic languages. Fortum's working language is English.
We offer you
At Fortum, we believe in a better future and want to be involved in shaping it. Our workplace is a safe place, both physically and mentally. You will grow with professional colleagues, being trusted and free to challenge yourself. We offer comprehensive benefits, flexible working hours, and hybrid work model to support your productivity, development and wellbeing. We are committed to build diverse teams where everyone feels included and is treated equally.
More information about our culture and benefits can be found here.
About Fortum Consumer Solutions
In Fortum Consumer Solutions, our Nordic Customers Business function delivers value to our customers through Smart, Modern, Advisory, Reliable, and Transparent service and sales tailored to their needs. Our scale and international approach enable ongoing investments in employee development, tools, and processes to uphold top-quality, reliable, and efficient standards. This ensures our customers receive world-class solutions and experiences, contributing to profitable and sustainable operations.
In Consumer Solutions we are offering our 2.4 million customers reliable and sustainable energy, making their everyday lives easier with new technology and innovative solutions and services.
Interested?
Submit your application by 19.05.2025 at the latest..If you would like to hear more about the position, please contact Kathinka Blauenfeldt, through e-mail Kathinka.Blauenfeldt@fortum.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2970-43373597". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fortum Sverige AB
(org.nr 556006-8230) Arbetsplats
Fortum Kontakt
Kathinka Blauenfeldt +4797588305 Jobbnummer
9331821