Business Analyst for our client in Gothenburg
2024-01-10
Our client in Gothenburg is seeking a Business Analyst to join their team. In the role of an EDI Business Analyst, you will be responsible for understanding and interpreting the customer's business requirements and translating them into technical solutions. Additionally, you will also be involved in integration testing for EDI solutions. This position will involve working closely with internal teams such as Project Management, Development, QA, and Support, as well as external customers and trading partners.
Job Assignments
• Act as a bridge between customers and developers to ensure project requirements are clearly defined and technical requirements are documented.
• Establish procedures and scenarios for ensuring the quality of products and solutions.
• Share both quantitative and qualitative findings from test results with the Development Team.
• Keep a close eye on the efforts being made to address product issues and keep track of how much progress is being made.
• Find areas that could be improved to make the product more efficient.
• Write down the results of tests and create guidelines on how to address any issues that may arise.
• Also responsible for any other reasonable tasks that may be assigned.
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree or a comparable level of expertise through professional experience.
• 2-6 years of relevant experience.
• Prior involvement in IT roles such as EDI analyst, business analyst, IT help desk, or comparable IT positions.
• Proficiency in effectively communicating and establishing connections with both internal and external stakeholders.
• Proven competency in adapting to emerging technologies and acquiring new skills.
• Track record of delivering positive and efficient customer support experiences.
• Experience in overseeing and handling a variety of projects and tasks simultaneously.
• Ability to analyze the pros and cons of different approaches.
• Problem solver who remains calm and composed when faced with difficult challenges, and effectively resolves them.
• Excels in demanding and stressful situations, thriving in high-pressure environments.
Meritorious
• Previous experience using EDI software, preferably Seeburger.
• Familiarity with the fundamentals and principles of EDI.
• Knowledge and comprehension of data integration concepts and recommended methods.
Knowledge and personal skills
• Possessing the skill to comprehend the business procedures and requirements of customers.
• Serving as a valuable asset to others by assisting in resolving intricate issues and adjusting established approaches as necessary.
• Forecasting the potential outcomes of actions, potential challenges, or chances for improvement.
• Proactively seeking assistance in gathering necessary resources, obtaining input, and utilizing diverse techniques to achieve a resolution.
• Being able to take technical or procedural information and turn it into clear instructions or plans, and being able to explain technical or complex concepts in simple terms to others.
• Being capable of suggesting solutions for challenging problems and providing recommendations for solving moderately complex issues.
• Being able to set up and manage project schedules or short-term objectives.
• Having a good understanding of and following established procedures and workflows.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2024-02-01
End of the assignment: 2025-02-02
Deadline: 2024-01-15
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
