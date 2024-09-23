Business Analyst for Fraud Management
2024-09-23
Job description:
Group Financial Crime Prevention (GFCP) consists of different units: Fraud Management, Sanctions, KYC, Transaction Monitoring and more. Several of these units need automated customer communication through different channels such as SMS, Push or Chat. In Fraud Management we have our strategy for customer communication during customer journey and high level requirements in place. In a common meeting at GFCP level it was decided that we need to find out, understand and document high level customer communication requirements from other GFCP units so that a future solution will be capable of handling other GFCP units' communication needs than only Fraud Management. We want to build a GFCP level capability for automated communication with our customers.
Scope Requirements from Sanctions, Know Your Customer (KYC), Transaction Monitoring (TM) and Fraud (FM) will be gathered and summarized. Representatives from these units need to be interviewed 1 by 1 and/or in big workshops or through other information gathering structures. Key persons from Fraud Management shall be invited to these sessions and support the consultant. The client believe that recurring alignment and reporting meeting with FM dedicated people responsible for this work is needed continuously.
Preferred consultant location is Stockholm, Sweden.
The outcome of this piece of work shall be
1. A slide pack describing the work done, explaining different GFCP units needs and how the final requirement scope has been concluded. Quality to the standard that it can be used for senior manager presentation.
2. Business requirements (Functional + non-functional) preferably expressed by Use Cases (UML graphs + necessary text) so the future design work will be easier and steps can be taken towards choosing a final solution for automated customer communication.
Duration: ASAP -20250930
Language: English & Swedish
Required skills:
Experience of working with Banks/Financial Services
Preferred skills:
Fraud Management Ersättning
