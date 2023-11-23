Business Analyst CAD
Are you interested in being part of a great team, working with virtual tools that can advance our product development across Scania? Are you passionate about design and product description, and driven to enhance our methods and systems? Are you someone who enjoys the fusion of technology and people? Then this is the right position for you!
For the right person we now have an opportunity to be part of our journey to develop expertise in CAD/vPDM with a focus on the future of GEO within our new 3DExperience platform as a Business Analyst. Depending on your skills, you can evolve as a Business Analyst with a combination of Product Ownership.
Our team
The team includes business analysts, product owners, scrum masters, developers, system analysts, business architects, system architects, and one team coach. It consists of people with a mixture of different work experiences, nationalities, genders, and ages. The atmosphere of the team can be described with the following words; inclusion, teamwork, and relaxed attitude.
"We are a highly motivated and skilled team that considers each other's ideas and supports each other whenever needed. We work in an agile way and strive to continuously improve our working methods. The team is good at onboarding new employees so that they feel welcome. We like to do activities together and have several planning days/ focus days per year to plan our work and develop as a team. Sometimes we go for a run at lunch, meet after work to eat together, and play cub. All this together contributes to that we have a great team spirit!" - Marina Kollberg, Group Manager
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
What will your main responsibilities and tasks be?
Within the PDM Integration domain which handles 3D DMU and connections between generic product descriptions, specifications, ECO, and 3D, you will..
• Continuously investigate new operational requirements, from minor issues to major investigations and projects, and then translate them into clear requirements for process, method, and system support related to CAD/vPDM.
• Comprehend how requirements and solutions will impact Scania's processes, methods, and solutions, and when necessary, further develop them.
• Collaborate with the IT team to translate needs into technical solutions.
• Ensure and test delivered solutions against requirements, working closely with the business.
• Operate closely engaging with both our users and IT providers to deliver value most effectively.
• Coordinate, facilitate, and lead meetings and improv groups as well as be responsible for projects and initiatives.
What are we searching for? Is this you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are good at and enjoy establishing communication paths with the cross-functional teams connected to your role. You thrive in or are curious about, operating in an agile, team-based environment with a strong customer and user focus. You are humble and adept at building positive working relationships. You possess strong analytical skills and are capable of both seeing the big picture and managing details.
We would also like that..
• You have a relevant university degree or equivalent experience.
• You have 3 years or more of previous experience as a designer or product coordinator.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Since we work with SAFe Agile or similar Agile methodologies used to implement multiple development team implementations, it would be great if you are familiar with these approaches. It is also highly meriting if you have worked with OAS, Catia, Enovia, or 3DExperience.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
For more information contact:
Marina Kollberg (Group Manager, YMDC), 08-55380586.
Therese Lindskog (Business Analyst), 08-55354012.
Anna Holm (Business Analyst & Product Owner), 08-5352540.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-12-07. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
