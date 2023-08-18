Business Analyst/ Application Specialist
2023-08-18
Are you into preventing Cybercrime and eager to work with large and complex infrastructure? Want to focus on delivery in the area of Crypto and Key Management? Optimize existing systems/platforms? If yes, the following might be for you!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work in a large and complex finance infrastructure.
• Co-operate closely with team members in managing and maintaining solutions for customer security.
• Maintain excellent quality of service in the area.
• Be part of our Agile journey, using DevSecOps practices to enable faster value delivery, optimization of security processes protecting customer transactions
• Protect our Cloud journey using to deliver value based on Product area roadmap.
• Be an important success factor for the bank and for your career.
What is needed in this role:
• A constant drive to analyse and document requirements and solution as Business analyst within Agile.
• Act as a team player and constantly improve the way of working within the cross functional team, the tech stream, between tech streams and value streams.
• Plan, prioritize and estimate the work together with the team members, and Product Owner.
• Have and continuously improve the knowledge of business and value stream deliveries that depends on technical areas delivered by the affected tech stream.
• Support the Product Owner in finding a good balance between life cycle management, maintenance, regulatory compliance as well as development.
• Design, build, run and maintain services to be delivered, continuously developed, and maintained by the CFT.
• Ensure compliance to security policies
• Ensure adherence to Swedbank architectural target.
• Provide input to architectural roadmaps and improved standards and guidelines.
• Continuously update existing, mandatory documentation for the services.
• A strong sense of order, accuracy, and security awareness.
• Analytical and solution oriented.
• Compliant management of keys, customer orders and documentation as Application Specialist (Key Custodian).
• Constructive co-operation and planning of shared security responsibilities within the team.
• Manage customer orders for security.
• Good documentation skills.
• Degree in IT or related field, interest about IT Security Information or proven work experience
• Fluent in English, write and speak
• Mainframe skills are beneficial
• Team-oriented, good communication skills (and willingness to share knowledge
• Strong ethics, moral and integrity.
• Strong motivation and encouragement to be part of our development in the customer journey.
• Be a true team player, eager to solve challenges and share knowledge with your team.
• Self-structured/ Organized person.
• Proactively give feedback on the services and deliveries. In Swedbank we believe in feedback culture!
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
My aim is to build the best team making use of Agile methodologies. For that, I believe in developing people and encourage employees to reach their full potential.
You will work closely together with highly skilled, ambitious, and experienced colleagues who will help and push you to the next level. You will be part of a positive, innovative and target oriented agile team. As group we are open, simple, and caring and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming. We challenge obstacles together and we succeed or fail as a team.
As a manager I am positive, committed and believe in a coaching leadership. I enjoy seeing people develop and reach their individual goals. I work for an open and positive climate where everyone is involved and contributes to the team's development. I expect my team colleagues to take responsibility, have a positive attitude and live up to our values and that we together move our business forward.
Be part of international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging missions, maximizing customer value, and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.
Pss. Does this sound something for you? If yes, try investing a few minutes to share why in a cover letter. It would mean a lot to me!" -Rasha Hana, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 01.09.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Rasha Hana- 0046 8 5859 45 35
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, +46 8 585 946 52
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
