Mechanical Engineer to a global technology leader

Do you want to work in a global company that strives for a sustainable energy future? One that also offers an exciting work environment and significant development opportunities? Apply for the position of Mechanical Engineer and become part of the team in Västerås!
OM TJÄNSTEN
R&D Mechanics development consists of requirement management, Mechanics design, Design reviews and functional verification. Besides meeting the functional requirements non-functional requirements such as cost, quality and time target shall be met. Work processes and associated tools are provided, and the expectation is that processes are followed and provided tools are used unless other agreements are made.
Under general guidance of supervisor or more experienced engineer, perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices. Pursue initiatives to improve effectiveness of the group and increase customer satisfaction or full fill legal or other agency requirements.
This is a consulting assignment with the ambition for you to be permanently hired by our client after the consulting period.
You are offered
• A role tailored to your interest and previous experience that offers great opportunities for both personal and professional development
• The opportunity to work remotely 1-2 days a week once you have settled into the role
• A network of experienced colleagues with diverse expertise
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer you great opportunities to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable connections for the future.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• 2-6 years of work experience within the relevant field and a bachelor or master's degree, or..
• ..another technical degree with 10-15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Bachelor's degree or higher vocational education within automation, alternatively another technical degree with work experience within the relevant field
• Working command of the English language
• Structured
• Quality-oriented
• Results-oriented
• Problem solver
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. They serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, they pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. They are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Our client has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
