Business Analyst
Professional Galaxy AB
2025-11-17
Professional Galaxy is looking for Business Analysts for one of our client to work for BT-TC-Finance & Controlling.
Assignment Description
To strengthen the Financial Transparency Project, with the purpose of implementing the ITFM tool Apptio and the Technology Business Management (TBM) framework, there's a need of additional support in terms of project management and business analysis. We are looking for looking for skilled Business Analysts.
As we scale up the implementation and prepare the organization for roll out of the tool it's crucial to add extra support in facilitating workshops, analyzing financial data (with support from dedicated controllers), change management and stakeholder management.
Required expertise
Tech Finance Management experience Workshop facilitation Change Management Stakeholder management Business analysis Meriting expertise
TBM Experience
Duration: 2026-01-12- 2026-07-31
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Apply by attaching your CV (we do not want a cover letter) and answering the selection questions. The questions are based on the requirements profile for this recruitment and your answers form the basis for the selection process. Answering the questions is a prerequisite for your application to be considered complete.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
