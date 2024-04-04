Business Analyst
2024-04-04
BNP Paribas Cardif - the insurance company for a changing world. By understanding our partners' core business and needs, we offer tailor-made insurance solutions and create value for our partners - always with the customer in focus. BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic is the insurance unit within the banking group BNP Paribas, one of Europes leading players within bank and finance services.
We are now looking for a service-oriented person with an analytical mind - you who share our commitment and sense of responsibility. Are you our new Business Analyst?
The Business Analyst (BA) team is part of the Change team and works on projects and enhancement needs and requirements from the business. From the requirements phase to implementation, testing and delivery. You will be part of a team of 4 Business Analysts.
As a Business Analyst you will be:
The Business Analyst is responsible understanding and clarifying the business needs and to ensure that functional system requirements are correctly implemented.
• Responsible of identifying, collecting and clarifying user needs and demands
• Translate business need in functional and non-functional requirements /user stories
• Contribute to test strategy, write test plans and perform system testing
• Run the UATs: support and assists the users and qualify/specify the issues reported to IT development team
• Analyze and estimate required system developments based on needs and/or errors occurred in system
• Follow up/coordination with system developers
• Continuously work on improvement
We are looking for you:
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage with stakeholders at all levels. Moreover, you have a strong analytical and problem-solving mindset, with the ability to draw conclusions and add valuable input to the needs of the business. We believe that you are a team player and for this role, you need to be fluent in English.
Our wishes are that you have:
• Educational background - preferably in the IT field
• Experience in one of the following fields: Business Analysis or IT solutions development/integration
• Experience in working on projects
• Experience in Agile methodologies
• Experience in the bank or insurance industry
Why BNP Paribas Cardif?
Imagine an organization, small enough to develop but large enough to handle change. At BNP Paribas Cardif, the business development perspective permeates everything we do and comes with encouragement to drive ideas and space to develop new products and services in a changing world. With 130 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, we develop and deliver risk insurance through partners in the Nordic markets.
If you join us, you will enter into an exciting expansive phase in an international company with a multicultural environment. Brining your experience and expertise into the organization, you will have the opportunity to make a difference all while being surrounded by committed and wonderful colleagues.
In addition to that, we also offer beneficial pension plan, wellness allowance, floating work free days, exercising on working hours, Benify's portal for benefits, competence development and social activities and events.
Additional information:
The position is a temporary employment with a planned duration of 12 months and start date in August. If you have questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Markus Kleppe at markus.kleppe@bnpparibascardif.com
. For queries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP, William Östling at William.ostling@bnpparibascardif.com
You are welcome to submit your application to our job portal, through the link below. The last day to apply is the April 14th. Please don't hesitate to apply sooner rather than later as as the selection processes and interviews may take place before the last application date and the position could be filled.
Please note this before submitting your application (in accordance with GDPR legislation): Your application must not contain personal information about marital status, family situation / children, ethnic origin, age, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, trade union membership, health or sexual orientation.
