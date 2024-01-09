Business Analyst
2024-01-09
Are you an experienced Business Analyst with a passion for solving complex problems and driving innovative solutions? Do you want to be part of a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life-changing medicines? Join AstraZeneca, where you'll be empowered to lead, take on more ownership, and make a meaningful impact on patients' lives!
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven BioPharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. We're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work, where you can push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. Our inclusive culture champions diversity and collaboration, always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
As a Business Analyst in our IT team, you'll play a leading role in delivering transformative strategic projects to build next-generation R&D solutions within the Omics Platform. You'll provide expert business analysis across different work streams while building and supporting a community of analysts to raise quality, standards, and performance.
In this role, you'll:
• Define standard methodologies in analytical approaches, templates, and tooling
• Assess and define business needs for improvement
• Plan and manage activities to meet work you're doing and deadlines
• Identify partners and build relationships
• Deliver requirement management plans in an agile framework
• Collaborate with Architecture and Engineering teams to ensure technical solutions deliver agreed business benefits
To excel in this role, you'll need:
• MSc or BSc or equivalent experience in Biology, Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Analytics or related quantitative field
• Strong bias for action and results
• Good written and verbal skills in English
• High-level awareness of developments in the Information Technology marketplace
• Proficiency in planning, change management, and problem-solving
• Experience deploying business analysis tools/techniques for business change
• Practical usage of Agile Methodology (e.g., capturing requirements as user stories, using JIRA)
• Strong engagement, communication, and partner management skills
Desirable skills include experience leading other analysts, managing third-party suppliers/vendors, formal certification in business analysis practice, working in a global organization with complex/geographical context, and exposure to User-Centered Design and Design thinking.
At AstraZeneca, we're committed to disrupting an industry and changing lives through ground breaking technology and data. Join us at a crucial stage of our journey in becoming a digital and data-led enterprise. Be part of a diverse team that has the backing to innovate, disrupt an industry, and change lives.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace, and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
AstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity and inclusion. If you're ready to make a difference and be part of our exciting journey, apply now!
