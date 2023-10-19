Business Analyst
Job Description
In IKEA Core Business Range, our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who love working with the IKEA range, are passionate about Home Furnishing, the business we're in, and are enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will be important in our journey where we have decided to dare to be IKEA, optimize for relevance and have the best possible products at the lowest possible price.
As a Business Analyst, you will be an important contributing part to the development and implementation of relevant and user-friendly digital products (e.g Product lifecycle management). You will analyze business needs and identify digital product requirements including application, data, integration, and processes.
You engage with stakeholders to identify improvement needs and support the voice of the users to develop products in the needed direction. Influence business decisions, design, and test to deliver a sustainable product.
You see the big picture as well as details both today and tomorrow. Contribute to making strategic choices and operational decisions to drive our business and achieve the best possible result. You will report to the Team Manager for Business Analysts.
Qualifications
For the job as a Senior Business Analyst, you'll have:
Experience in business analysis, requirement engineering process, and configuration management.
Experience working with product lifecycle management from PTC software solutions, Windchill, Thingworx, etc.
Good understanding of product development processes.
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. We will continuously interview, so please do not hesitate to apply. Questions about the recruitment process can be answered by Aorui via aorui.pu1@inter.ikea.com
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, supply and certain industry activities.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development. Så ansöker du
