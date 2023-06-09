Business Analyst
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
, Trosa
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Business Analyst with technical knowledge, to join an experienced cross-functional agile team working on delivering new solutions for our corporate customers within the cash management and payment area. Do you get triggered by customer value creation, and do you understand the needs of business and IT? Then we think this role will be a great match for you. You will be part of an agile cross-functional team within the Corporate Solution Agile Release Train.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work closely with stakeholders, architects and other team members to define and document business rules and detail requirements
• Be a driver in the area of cash management related source systems and data flows
• Detail and anchor backlog items
• Perform business acceptance testing
• Ensuring that customer needs and customer value is in focus
• Support the Agile Product Owner in finding a good balance between life cycle management, maintenance, regulatory compliance, and development
• Collaborate and communicate actively with all members in the team, and with stakeholders about ongoing and planned activities and features
What is needed in this role:
• Experience from working as a Business Analyst, with technical knowledge and interest
• Proficiency in working with data structures and data sources
• Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret complex data and derive actionable insights
• Agile mindset and to be flexible to changes
• Ability to possess self-leadership skills as well as leadership of others
• Eager to learn and share knowledge
• Solution oriented and continuously strive to improve
• Knowledge within the product area cash management and payments
• Knowledge of cash management related source systems
• Good communication skills and fluency in English
• Relevant academic degree
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
• .take the opportunity to join our team who are jointly delivering challenging projects in a collaborative atmosphere. We work in an open and caring environment where people grow and develop together, and we strive to continuously improve. As a manager I strive to make sure you have all the support needed to take responsibility and succeed in your role, and the rest is up to you! Emma Jakobson, Team manager Corporate Solution
We look forward to receiving your application by 20.06.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Emma Jakobson +46730334042
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 8 5859 3748
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Emma Jakobson emma.jakobson@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7867812