Business Analyst
2022-12-23
Are you passionate about Business Intelligence and analytics?
We are looking for a senior Business Analyst to join one of the most exciting areas in the Bank, the Business Intelligence Reporting team and enhance the Business intelligence capabilities within Swedbank. We are an agile Team, delivering time-critical reports, supporting everything from data knowledge issues to reports and analytical questions. We know the data and can enable data access and provide the possibility to deliver everything from small excel files to advanced analytical dashboards, including visualizations.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Design and develop stable and reliable fit-to-purpose BI solutions based on business needs
• Support and maintain existing BI solutions portfolio
• Be a part of an agile team working in a modern and dynamic international environment
• Become an expert (if you are not already!) to share and learn best practices in BI area development
• Establish and maintain strong working relationships with colleagues and business users
What is needed in this role:
• Minimum 5 years of experience in the BI area and Data Warehouses (preferable within the skills of building BI reports/visualization)
• Have experience from schema architecture, SQL query creation, ETL, data integration, dimensional modelling, and service management in BI platforms
• Be team-oriented, open-minded, and communicative person
• Experience with BI Tooling (i.e. MicroStrategy)
• A constant learning and self-development attitude
• A structured and systematic way of working (+ if you have experience from SAFe methology)
• A relevant University degree in a technical subject (preferably in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics)
• You are confident in English and Swedish, both speaking and writing
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an engaged guild of professionals, who serve as a data analytical hub in organization, jointly delivering BI solutions (our current platforms are MicroStrategy) maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Niklas Kratz, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 09.01.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg, Umeå, Baltics
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Niklas Kratz, +46 070 290 76 85
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 858 590 288
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2750 -4150 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia).
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2400-3600 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2700-4100 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
