Business Analyst - Architecture and Cloud Enablement team
Infor (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2023-09-18
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infor (sweden) AB i Linköping
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Description & Requirements
Do you have experience in ERP and/or manufacturing processes? Do you enjoy analysis work and solving complex problems? Do you like to lead other people toward a common goal?
If the answer is yes, you should join our product development team to build the future for our ERP system M3 . We develop software for M3 manufacturing applications to support large international customers within Food & Beverage, Fashion, Distribution, and Equipment industries.
Position Summary
Infor M3® is a cloud-based, manufacturing and distribution ERP system that leverages the latest technologies to provide an exceptional user experience and powerful analytics in a multi-company, multi-country, and multisite platform. Infor M3® and related CloudSuiteTM industry solutions include industry-leading functionality for the distribution, equipment, fashion, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
As a team member of the Architecture and Cloud Enablement team located in Linköping, you will be challenged by complex analysis work and a high variation of processes and functions in M3, developed to support both our development teams as well as our external customers. As the team's name implies you will work with developing common components used by the development teams, and also common functionality used by all customers.
Our team consists of Business Analysts, Software Engineers, and Quality Analysts. In the role of Business Analyst, you will be involved in requirement analysis, design work, verification, test automation, and documentation. Both for new feature enhancements and reported bugs from customers. You will work in close collaboration with your team members, application leads, and requirement owners. The friendly work environment is based on teamwork, where we help and support each other. Personal development and continuous learning are important factors for the success of Infor and as individual contributors.
A Day in The Life Typically Includes
Requirement discussions with requirement owners.
Analysis, design, testing, and documentation of new features for our focus industries or reported customer issues.
Demo and show and tell of new features.
Required skills:
Some years of work experience
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Team player and a will to learn
Fluent in English
Preferred Qualifications - but not mandatory:
University degree in for example information system analysis, industrial engineering, or similar.
Experience from M3 or other ERP systems where you have been working as a developer, consultant, or similar.
Experience in leading other people
Java knowledge
Swedish speaking
Does this sound interesting? Don't wait, apply now!
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software products for companies in industry specific markets. Infor builds complete industry suites in the cloud and efficiently deploys technology that puts the user experience first, leverages data science, and integrates easily into existing systems. Over 60,000 organizations worldwide rely on Infor to help overcome market disruptions and achieve business-wide digital transformation.
For more information visit www.infor.com
Our Values
At Infor, we strive for an environment that is founded on a business philosophy called Principle Based ManagementTM (PBMTM) and eight Guiding Principles: integrity, stewardship & compliance, transformation, principled entrepreneurship, knowledge, humility, respect, self-actualization. Increasing diversity is important to reflect our markets, customers, partners, and communities we serve in now and in the future.
We have a relentless commitment to a culture based on PBM. Informed by the principles that allow a free and open society to flourish, PBMTM prepares individuals to innovate, improve, and transform while fostering a healthy, growing organization that creates long-term value for its clients and supporters and fulfillment for its employees.
Infor is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. Infor does not discriminate against candidates or employees because of their sex, race, gender identity, disability, age, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, veteran status, or any other protected status under the law.
At Infor we value your privacy that's why we created a policy that you can read here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-28
E-post: Christine.Berg@infor.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infor (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556224-1348)
Diskettgatan 11 B (visa karta
)
583 35 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Infor Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8120327