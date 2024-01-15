Business Administration and Accounting

Kanjiroba Mat AB / Administratörsjobb / Åmål
2024-01-15


Kanjiroba Mat AB is searching for talented, hardworking team member as business administration and accounting. As an employee, the person will be responsible for internal accounting including day to day bookkeeping, managing inflow and outflow of funds, documentation, VAT calculation, payroll management, etc. The work station include both branches from Åmål and Strömstad. The applicant should be fluent in Swedish and English. Experience is required.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-13
E-post: kanjiroobafoodindustry@gmail.com

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Kanjiroba Mat AB (org.nr 559413-2077)
Södra Ågatan 11 (visa karta)
662 31  ÅMÅL

SUBARNA Thapa
kanjiroobafoodindustry@gmail.com
053220006

8390581

