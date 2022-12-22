Bushings Product Marketing Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ludvika
2022-12-22
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We, at Components in Ludvika, are looking for a Bushings Product Marketing Specialist to join our team! We are a unit within the transformer business, supplying world class components to transformer manufacturers worldwide. We are proud of our product portfolio, our global customer base as well as our modern production unit. Our strong ambition will always be to be our customers' preferred choice of supply and hope that you will play a key role.
Are you the kind of person with an excellent technical knowledge in Bushings or Power Transformers? Do you enjoy educating and training colleagues and customers? Then this could be the right opportunity for you! As Product Marketing Specialist, you are an important part of the circuit of knowledge within and outside Hitachi Energy Components. You support the factory/regional sales teams in sales and marketing activities and regularly train our sales team on the existing portfolio of products.
Your responsibilities
Responsible for early identification of growth opportunities.
Price coaching/managing sales people and developing profitable and sustainable sales for given customers.
Implementing the growth plan in conjunction with the sales and marketing manager and given team.
Supports new product development and market implementation.
Leads seminaries in demonstrating/presenting bushings.
Providing Sales with presentation materials.
Your background
Excellent knowledge in one of our products with at least a university degree of technical nature
A minimum three-year work experience within a similar area or business
An easy-going doer with leadership skills.
Communicative and can explain advanced technical knowledge in a simple and easy way.
Strategic with a constant business mind.
Preferably and with advantage multilingual (for example English, Swedish, Spanish, German, French).
Able to regularly travel for training sales and customers at different locations.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 2023-01-31!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today! More information: Recruiting Manager, Henrik Boström, henrik.bostrom@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, + 46 730-73 41 15, Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Sofia Lindblom, sofia.lindblom@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 10 (visa karta
)
771 31 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Business Unit Transformers Jobbnummer
7284921