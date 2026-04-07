Bus Property Manager
Scania CV AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-04-07
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Scania bus development is undergoing a strategic shift where speed, precision, and customer focus are more critical than ever. To meet these demands, we are introducing an important and exciting new role: Bus Property Manager.
The role has a strategic responsibility and you will be in tight cooperation with our bus property owners to ensure that property driven development will be a natural part of how we design and deliver our buses. Your mission is to ensure that our complete vehicles are well balanced from a property point of view and that project, market and legal demands corresponds with our customers' needs.
In a world of rapidly shifting technology and customer expectations you will have the responsibility to ensure that we deliver the best prioritized compromises at the right time to deliver excellence where it matters most.
Job Responsibilities
Lead the implementation of Property Driven Development across the Bus organization
Translate customer needs, market trends, and legal requirements into strategic product property targets together with bus property owners
Establish and maintain property roadmaps aligned with evolving customer needs, legal requirements, and competitive benchmarks
Lead the Bus Property Forum and represent vehicle property interests within People Transport VCF, ensuring a customer-focused development approach
Drive cross-functional collaboration between property owners, project managers, architects, and concept teams to ensure properties are balanced into a complete vehicle perspective, influencing decisions to achieve the best overall result
Who You Are
You have solid experience from vehicle or product development, with a strong understanding of how different properties interact on a complete vehicle level
You are driven and take initiative, while also being a structured listener who can challenge, synthesize input, and turn it into clear direction
You are confident working across functions and can build alignment between senior stakeholders, influencing decisions to achieve a well-balanced end product
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are the Complete Bus Properties and Testing team, working with a complete vehicle perspective.
Our mission is to balance vehicle properties and system requirements to create the best possible bus for our customers. We contribute across the development process - from early concepts and requirement setting to testing, evaluation and final optimization - always with the full vehicle and customer value in focus.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-04-21. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Ray Janjua, Talent Acquisition Consultat, rayyan.janjua@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9840784