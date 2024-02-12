Building a Secure Future: HSE Position at Titan Konstruktion!
Professionals Nord Rekrytering AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Skellefteå
2024-02-12
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professionals Nord Rekrytering AB i Skellefteå
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be involved in driving and implementing HSE processes? Do you have a background in Health and Safety with a relevant degree? This position is for those who love safeguarding well-being, ensuring compliance, and fostering a culture of safety excellence!
Introduction
Professionals Nord is collaborating with Titan Konstruktion to find an HSE professional. This is a recruitment position, meaning you will be employed directly by our client company. We manage the recruitment process for Titan, including selection, interviews, and client presentations.
Founded in 2016, Titan Konstruktion has experienced substantial growth in executing small to large-scale construction projects in Northern Sweden. Their expertise and dedication have led to successful ventures in both private and public sectors. Titan is gearing up for a transformative project in Skellefteå, involving the construction of cutting-edge facilities for the Northvolt battery production site. Their expertise lies in providing contemporary and comprehensive solutions for a wide range of construction projects, made possible by their most valuable asset- their dedicated and skilled employees. And now, we are looking forward to expanding the talent pool at Titan Konstruktion.
This recruitment process is handled by Professionals Nord, and all inquiries about the service should be directed to lisa.backstrom@pn.se
.
About the role
For this role, we are searching for an HSE Engineer to join the dynamic team, taking responsibility for health and safety aspects covering Civil, Structural, Architectural, as well as Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) systems. As a part of the Project Team, you will report to the Project Manager and the Health and Safety Manager. The Titan HSE Department will support you during your introduction and further career development.
Examples of work tasks:
• Implementing and monitoring the site HSE Plan, procedures, and instructions with the project management.
• Reviewing risk assessments, method statements, and other relevant documentation from subcontractors.
• Developing and implementing Safe Work Procedures as required.
• Advising on precautions against physical and chemical working environment hazards.
Benefits:
• Competitive salary and benefits.
• Professional development opportunities.
• Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
• Exciting projects with industry leaders.
We are looking for
A person with working experience as an HSE Engineer/Specialist or part of a construction project team. A relevant degree such as HSE Engineer, NEBOSH, or similar is required. Proficiency in both spoken and written English is necessary as it is the company language. Knowledge of Swedish or French languages will be considered a plus, as well as having a driver 's license.
We believe that your personal qualities are crucial to how well you will thrive in the role. Together with the client, we have selected qualities that are essential for the mission. You thrive in a collaborative setting and contribute positively to team dynamics. You bring a structured and organized approach to tasks and projects and make decisions based on data and facts.
START: As agreed
COVERAGE: Full-time
CITY: Skellefteå
SELECTION: Ongoing
CONTACT: lisa.backstrom@pn.se
Apply for the position by clicking on "apply for the job/sök jobbet" below. We work with the process continuously and may proceed with candidates before the ad is removed. If you want, you can also create a user and upload your CV and cover letter. Unfortunately, we do not accept applications by mail, but if you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact lisa.backstrom@pn.se
.
#Titan-konstruktion #HSE #Health # Safety Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professionals Nord Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 556987-8399), https://pn.se/ Kontakt
Konsultchef
Lisa Bäckström lisa.backstrom@pn.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Professionals Nord Rekrytering AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8463409