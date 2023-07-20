Build Engineer
Fatalist Development AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
Avalanche Studios is looking for a Build Engineer to join our team. This role is part of the QA organisation and you will work closely with our game developers and development leads to evolve our technical support systems and our processes / best practices, and to coach them in applying them in the best possible manner.
To succeed in the role you need to have a business and customer-oriented attitude and find it easy to communicate and build relations. You are a team player with a strong desire to share your knowledge with others as well as to learn from your colleagues and gain insight into the realities of their day-to-day work. You are results-oriented and can absorb new information and transform it into creative solutions quickly. You have a sense of urgency and the ability to cope with short lead times.
We can offer you a challenging, stimulating and value-driven environment where you will work together with some of the industry's strongest brains and where you will constantly apply and deepen your skills. As a Build Engineer, you will take the technical leadership of this area and you will be setting the vision for our developer's productivity.
You will have the overall responsibility for the workflow efficiency of the development of the current build system in terms of how programmers and content creators develop, manage, and build their code and data.
Responsibilities
Optimize code/content compile turnaround times or workflows
Miscellaneous utilities (e.g. Build deploy/launch, config managers, metrics/diagnostics, source control helpers/filters)
Setup and maintain build and test infrastructure
Setup and maintain project branches
Oversee and maintain deployment, delivery and submission processes.
Develop and maintain operational deployment software e.g. interface with Platform APIs (like Steam)
Support team with issues surrounding builds/branches/deliveries
Manage and perform integrations between project branches Integrate software and tools between internal projects
Requirements
3+ Years of Python experience.
Programming experience with build/tools and configuration software.
Deep knowledge of version control systems, preferably Perforce.
Knowledge of branching methodologies and when to apply them.
Experience with Merge/Integration of changes across multiple branches/streams in multiple projects.
Experience in supporting a game as a service (gaas) in a Live environment.
Bonus
C++ knowledge.
Compilers.
Autotest suites.
Console experience.
Docker.
Kubernetes.
Experience in shipping a AAA game title for PC and consoles.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418)
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
7977408