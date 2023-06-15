Build Engineer
Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-06-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
We are looking for a Build Engineer to make sure we can deliver on a world-class build and release pipeline to help deliver on our vision for the project. Working as part of our Engineering team, a multidisciplinary group working across all things technology, you will play a pivotal role in making our teams be able quickly iterate on features and content, a cornerstone for shaping a world class gaming experience. You will be supported by passionate technologists who thrive on engineering excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with new technologies and innovative solutions.
Responsibilities
• Build reliable automation pipelines and craft tools to make the CI/CD process more effective.
• Ensure that the build, package and publishing process is as frictionless as possible for all our teams.
• Continue to develop your engineering skills.
• Drive project-wide impact through high-quality software ownership and delivery.
• Working with and developing software using cutting-edge engine technology (Unreal Engine 5).
• Create custom tooling and solutions for improving building the game as well as extend unreal automation tool functionality as needed.
• Collaborate effectively within a AAA game development team.
Requirements
• Proven track record as a Build/Release Engineer or similar and strong understanding of Continuous Integration.
• Several years of coding experience (preferably C# or Python)
• Strong knowledge of a source control system (e.g., Perforce, Git).
• Several years of experience with CI/CD frameworks preferably Jenkins.
• Passionate about improving build pipelines and reducing developer friction.
• An effective communicator who loves to work independently and in collaboration with other teams.
• Experience with configuration management systems such as Ansible.
The little extra
• Experience using Unreal Engine
• Interest in or experience with solutions for monitoring
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Our first game, Bloodhunt, was released last year and we are currently working on two proprietary, unannounced projects.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates that are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions and last but not least - having fun! We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, take a look at our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/about). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
7885681