Bridal Sales Assistant - weekend roles
2023-11-18
Ivory & Grace is a privately owned wedding dress design and retail showroom. It has grown into the largest showroom in Nordic region with high reputation for this design and customer service. The showroom is located in Mölndal just outside of Goteborg with good links to public transportation.
We are seeking a suitable candidate who must be passionate about personal service, fashion or clothing & achieving sales. Prior experience in social media marketing will be beneficial. Education or knowledge in fashion and design will be an advantage but not a must have.
You will be working in a team, the roles includes
1. style consulting for brides to be, help brides try different styles of dresses and suggest alternatives or offer custom designed styles
2. Swedish is required, and English is optional
sales skills / experience are desired
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-18
E-post: erene@ivoryandgrace.com Omfattning
