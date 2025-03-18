Brand Manager To Berg Propulsion
2025-03-18
At Berg Propulsion, we are more than just a provider of propulsion solutions - we are a company built on deep technical expertise, strong customer relationships, and a passion for innovation. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and their dedication, skills, and engagement define our brand.
We are now looking for a Brand Manager to take our branding to the next level while leading the Branding and Marketing team. Your mission will be to sharpen our brand identity, ensuring it truly reflects the passion, technical excellence, and customer focus that drive Berg Propulsion forward.
You will be a key player in developing and executing branding and marketing strategies that strengthen our position in the industry and connect with customers on a deeper level.
Sounds interesting? We look forward to receiving your application!
ABOUT THE ROLE
As Brand Manager, you will have the opportunity to shape how Berg Propulsion is perceived globally. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to highlight our expertise, enhance customer engagement, and ensure a consistent and compelling brand presence across all touchpoints. This role is about more than marketing - it's about bringing to life the passion, people, and innovation that define us.
You will lead a small marketing team, overseeing branding and marketing initiatives, and ensure a strong market presence. This position requires a balance of creativity, analytical thinking, and leadership skills to drive impactful marketing initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement a cohesive branding and marketing strategy aligned with company goals.
Manage brand assets, positioning, messaging, and identity initiatives for B2B audiences.
Oversee the Customer and Brand Experience strategy and ensure its implementation across all customer touchpoints.
Lead and mentor the marketing team to ensure professional growth and high performance.
Execute marketing campaigns across digital, social media, print, and event channels.
Conduct market research to identify trends, opportunities, and competitive positioning.
Collaborate with product development, sales, and customer service teams for a consistent brand experience.
Manage the marketing budget to optimize resource allocation and maximize ROI.
Use data-driven insights to monitor and enhance marketing performance.
Maintain strong relationships with external partners, agencies, and vendors.
Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best branding practices.
Support employee branding initiatives and participate in Public Relations efforts.
In this role, you will report to the Managing Director Sales and Marketing.
ABOUT YOU
You are a strategic and creative branding professional who understands that a strong brand is built on people, expertise, and genuine customer relationships. You thrive in a role where you can translate a company's passion, technical excellence, and engagement into impactful marketing initiatives. With a mix of vision and hands-on execution, you can craft compelling brand experiences that connect with customers and strengthen market presence.
You enjoy working collaboratively across teams and have a strong ability to lead and inspire. You're both analytical and creative, using insights to drive decisions while bringing fresh ideas to the table. Most importantly, you are passionate about leading others and building a brand that truly reflects the heart of the company's values.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
Proven experience in a senior branding or marketing role, ideally in a B2B or technical industry.
Strong storytelling and brand positioning skills to enhance customer engagement.
Experience leading teams and working cross-functionally with sales, product development, and customer service.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to connect with both internal and external stakeholders.
Proficiency in digital marketing tools and platforms, with a data-driven approach to decision-making.
A structured yet creative mindset - able to balance strategic planning with hands-on execution.
Fluent in English, with excellent presentation skills.
CONTACT
Does this opportunity sound interesting and align with your experience and ambitions? If so, we warmly welcome you to submit your application. In this recruitment process Berg Propulsion cooperates with Committo. For more information contact Rebecca Oldenfeldt at rebecca.oldenfeldt@committo.se
or +46 703 01 32 98. As interviews and selection are conducted on an ongoing basis, we kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT BERG PROPULSION BERG PROPULSION is one of the world's leading designers and producers of Controllable Pitch Propellers. We deliver fully customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and maneuver systems.
We stand before exciting times with a transformation in the marine sector where electrification and automation will be a key to fulfil the environmental requirements. With our vision "to make global shipping safe and sustainable" in focus we want to be a part of this journey, driving development of tomorrows solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for the industry. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-04
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cmmtto AB
(org.nr 559190-1227) Arbetsplats
Committo Kontakt
rebecca.oldenfeldt@committo.se
9229406