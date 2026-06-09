Brand Manager
AliasSmith AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AliasSmith AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about building brands, creating meaningful relationships, and driving commercial growth in the premium beverage industry?
We're looking for a Brand Manager to join our team in Stockholm.
In this dynamic role, you'll combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution to strengthen our brands across multiple European markets. You'll work closely with our teams in Mexico and Europe.
Why Join AliasSmith?
For 20 years, we've built a global distribution network across 42 countries, managing some of Mexico's most successful handcrafted brands. We are pioneers, having launched the world's first tequila in a paper bottle. Our current mission is to transform brand trade globally through our proprietary ERP system—and you will be key to optimizing the data driving it.
What the role looks like:
Build and execute brand plans for a portfolio of premium spirits across global markets
Own the relationship between AliasSmith and our producer partners on all things brand — communication, reporting, investment decisions, activation planning
Create the bridge between brand strategy and commercial execution — making sure our sales team (KAMs) is equipped, trained, and aligned with each brand's priorities
Translate producer investment into measurable commercial outcomes: volume growth, depletion rates, and market presence
Develop and improve our internal brand management frameworks and processes
Travel to key markets to support activations, distributor relationships, and producer visits
What we are looking for
You have 5–8 years of experience in brand management within spirits, premium beverages, or FMCG. You know what a brand plan looks like in practice, not just on paper. You have managed budgets, relationships, and results simultaneously.
More specifically:
Solid experience in brand management or trade marketing within the spirits, beer, wine, or premium FMCG sector
Understanding of distribution structures and the importer/distributor model — you know the difference between working for a producer and working for a distributor, and ideally you've done both
Proven ability to work cross-functionally and influence without formal authority — you get results through people, not hierarchy
Strong communicator: with partners, with internal teams, and with commercial stakeholders at all levels
Comfortable building from scratch — you don't need a perfect process to exist before you start
English and Spanish (working language).
Experience with Systembolaget, on-trade/off-trade Nordic dynamics, or European distributor markets is valued but not mandatory
What matters most to us beyond the CV: You are curious, commercially driven, and relentless about follow-through. You see a brand plan as a living document, not a presentation that gets archived. You push for results but bring people with you. You thrive in ambiguity and find structure where others see chaos.
What we offer
A role with real scope and real impact from day one — you will own your portfolio, not assist someone else's
Direct access to a management team and founders who are genuinely invested in your growth
A competitive salary package including variable compensation tied to results
25 days vacation + Swedish statutory benefits
International travel as a structural part of the role — European markets, Mexico, and global partner visits
A clear path toward expanded scope and leadership responsibility as the company grows
The chance to build your career in one of the most interesting and fastest-growing categories in global spirits: premium Mexican spirits
Based in Stockholm, Sweden
Willingness to travel 2–3 times per month, depending on business needs.
If you're ready to make a difference and bring your energy to a growing international brand — we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now or share with someone who would be a great fit!
Send your resume directly to https://aliassmith.odoo.com/jobs/brand-manager-28 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aliassmith AB
(org.nr 556667-2654), https://aliassmith.odoo.com/jobs/brand-manager-28
Upplandsgatan 49 7 (visa karta
)
102 35 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Aliassmith AB Kontakt
Ana Maritza Vega Jauregui brandmanager@aliassmith.odoo.com Jobbnummer
9956013