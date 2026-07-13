Brand Manager
AliasSmith AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AliasSmith AB i Stockholm
We're hiring: Brand Manager – Premium Spirits | Stockholm
AliasSmith is Europe's leading importer of premium Mexican spirits — tequila, mezcal, and beyond. We work with 100+ producers across 43 countries, and we're growing fast.
We're looking for a Brand Manager who can bridge brand strategy and commercial execution across a global portfolio.
What the role offers:
→ Full ownership of a premium spirits portfolio
→ Direct exposure to producers, distributors, and key markets across Europe
→ The package includes a competitive base, performance variable,
→ Stockholm-based, with meaningful international travel
What we're looking for:
→ Bilingual English–Spanish (non-negotiable)
→ Brand management experience in spirits, beverages, or premium FMCG
→ Strong commercial instinct — you connect brand to revenue
→ Open to relocating to Stockholm if not already based there
This is not a corporate brand management role. It's high-autonomy, category-defining work in a niche most people don't even know exists.
📩 Interested or know someone who should be? https://aliassmith.odoo.com/en_GB/jobs/brand-manager-28 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aliassmith AB
(org.nr 556667-2654), https://aliassmith.odoo.com/jobs/brand-manager-28
Upplandsgatan 49 7 (visa karta
)
102 35 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Aliassmith AB Kontakt
Ana Maritza Vega Jauregui brandmanager@aliassmith.odoo.com Jobbnummer
10001803