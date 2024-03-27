Brand Manager
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Strömstad
, Olofström
eller i hela Sverige
Attention brand enthusiast! Are you a strategic communicator with a passion for brand development? If you also have a talent for driving brand consistency across all channels, and have strong verbal and written communication skills, then we invite you to join us as our Brand Manager!
In this role, you will provide company-wide brand protection and cultivate an understanding of our brand, including desired positioning, annual tracking, and guidelines to build a consistent brand for Stena Line's audiences.
Some of your key responsibilities:
• Building a consistent brand for Stena Line 's audiences based on our values, business strategy, and scope of needs.
- Strengthening our brand both externally and internally, increasing brand awareness and improving customer perception.
- Coordinating and aligning brand development with our business units to ensure a unified strategy and brand experience.
- Collaborating closely with management teams and other stakeholders.
• Act as point of contact with agencies.
- Regularly track and analyse our brand performance, driving awareness across the company about results and suggesting and implementing changes as needed.
- Be an active member of the Brand & Communication team, taking ownership of assignments, and supporting team members in a welcoming, caring, and reliable manner.
What you will experience
We have an exciting time ahead of us where we are about to launch our new brand concept and where you will have a key part in this journey. You will be part of a great team that encourages collaboration, creativity, sharing ideas and supporting each other's strengths. We celebrate successes and learn from setbacks - and, we have a lot of fun along the way!
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, being a welcoming, caring and reliable team player is important in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
You are result-orientated, well-organised, creative and innovative with good time management skills. Your ability to communicate effectively, both internally and externally, will ensure alignment and drive everyone toward shared goals. With your welcoming and supportive approach, you secure positive relationships and effective collaboration. Additionally, we value your proactive nature. Your willingness to take initiative and proactively seek solutions contributes to our success!
Qualifications:
- Relevant academic degree or equivalent experience within Brand and/or Communications.
- Extensive experience in brand management and communications roles.
- Experience in creating, implementing and following up brand strategies, across different departments and regions, preferably in an international environment.
- Experience in managing external agencies and partners.
- Strong project management skills as well as communication skills.
• Fluency in English, written and spoken.
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Brand & Communications department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than April 14th, 2024. We have an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Janine Sjöö, Group Head of Brand, Communications and People Experience at janine.sjoo@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, contributing to our company.
Stena Line acts as a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
Lön enligt ÖK. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
8572917