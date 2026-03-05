Brand Designer
2026-03-05
TL;DR - We're looking for a world-class brand designer to help define and evolve Lovable's visual identity. You'll contribute to our brand across all touchpoints, creating assets for web, print, and motion. We expect exceptional taste, versatility across mediums, and the ability to maintain consistency in a fast-paced environment. You'll join a team at the forefront of AI, enabling anyone to create software.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with plain English. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, move fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
Experience designing for web, print, and motion across high-growth startup environments
A portfolio of shipped brand assets - campaign visuals, social graphics, presentation decks, event materials, and marketing collateral
Strong craft across brand identity, typography, layout, and illustration with demonstrable output
Proven ability to maintain brand consistency while delivering high volumes of work across multiple channels
Experience creating scalable brand systems, templates, and guidelines that enable teams to execute independently
Ability to work autonomously and manage multiple concurrent projects from brief to delivery
What you'll do
In one sentence: Shape how the world sees and experiences Lovable.
Own and evolve Lovable's visual identity system across all brand touchpoints
Create marketing assets for campaigns, social media, events, and partnerships
Design presentation decks, one-pagers, and sales materials that tell our story compellingly
Establish brand guidelines and systems that ensure consistency as we scale rapidly
Build tools, templates, and processes that empower the team to create on-brand work independently
Collaborate with product design to ensure brand consistency within the product experience
Work with content and growth teams to bring campaigns to life visually
Be scrappy and hands-on with whatever the brand needs - from a LinkedIn carousel to event signage
Help set the bar for creative quality and taste at Lovable
How we hire
Fill in a short form then jump on an initial exploratory call.
We'll send you a quick take-home asking to present your best work over a loom video presentation.
Join us for a round of interviews to discuss your experience in more depth
Join us for trial work lasting 1-2 days remote or on-site. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team and explore whether joining Lovable feels right for you.
Important Note:
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join.
