Brand and Digital Communications Specialist - Additive Manufacturing
2023-08-01
We're now looking for an experienced and entrepreneurial Brand and Digital Communications Specialist to join our exciting journey at Sandvik Additive Manufacturing - someone who loves working in a fast-paced environment and is passionate about great content that builds leading and innovative brands. You know what it takes to achieve success, and you are willing to commit yourself to getting there.
What about your job?
In this versatile role, your overall mission is to position us as a true leader in the world of metal powder and additive manufacturing. In other words, marketing communication is your primary focus, and you build awareness and engagement with our target audiences by creating digital assets that tell engaging stories and strengthen our brand. With attention to detail, you create qualitative copy and maintain consistent brand identity and tone of voice across all our content assets. You collaborate closely with the other members of the marcom team to develop our yearly marketing communications plan together with our business units. You bring it to life by driving and coordinating projects run entirely in-house or with the help of external agencies.
Diving further into detail, your role includes:
Producing content that drives awareness, engagement, and leads, ultimately growing Sandvik's brand awareness in the metal powder and AM market.
Social media management:
Creating content marketing for organic and paid social media.
Managing the yearly content marketing calendar, from planning to execution, measurement, and continuous improvement.
Serving as the lead writer and evangelist for our brand's mission, voice, and personality.
Working closely with senior leaders, product management, external agencies and partners to create and develop our content.
Writing press releases, newsletters, case stories and intranet news items.
Brand management and support.
Creating content for our websites.
Possible additional tasks that it would be great if you also have experience in:
Planning and leading webinars, and endorsing our leading experts to take a step into the limelight
Assist in quarterly result communications for the division
Media relations and PR
This position is based in Sandviken, Sweden and we offer flexible working options. For the right candidate, other locations might be considered. Some travel is part of the assignment.
Your character
We're looking for someone with several years' experience in both strategic and operative branding and marketing communication, including content marketing and project management - preferably in an international B2B organization. You have a relevant university degree in a field such as communications or marketing, or equivalent knowledge gained from a working career. Brand building, copywriting and storytelling are true passions of yours, and you run social media campaigns as easily as you create content that stands out. You have the ability to conceive, draft as well as proofread and edit written materials quickly while managing multiple projects and meeting tight deadlines. It's a plus if you're comfortable leading and moderating webinars. Working in a global environment calls for fluency in verbal and written English, where Swedish is an advantage.
As a person, you're creative and outgoing, and not afraid to take on a challenge. You're a natural born storyteller who loves to work in a variety of formats and channels. You have a great dose of curiosity, and with an ability to process complex information, you get to the core by asking the right questions and connecting the dots - boiling it down into compelling stories. With flexibility and a humble approach, you pitch in where the work needs to be done and contribute to the team with ideas, own initiatives, inspiration, and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. We invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Learn more about our business by visiting our websites https://www.metalpowder.sandvik/
or https://www.additive.sandvik/.
Application
Send your application no later than August 22, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0056004).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline. Further on in the process, you might also be asked to do a work sample.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Joakim Karlström, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 636 54 51
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173 846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Recruitment Specialist
Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing. In 2021, sales were approximately 37 billion SEK with about 20,000 employees. Så ansöker du
