Brakes systems SW node Owner
Blue Eye AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-30
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
This is an external consultant position full time onsite in Göteborg with our direct/Tier 1 client that is a leading Automotive electric mobility technology and solutions company & is member of renowned car brands in Sweden and worldwide.
Tasks
Interface towards supplier and customers regarding all questions related node and software.
Provide the Software statement of work, SWSOW (part of engineering statement of work, ESOW).
Secure the SWRS & SWRT deliveries - System Weaver.
Create and update the Software Engineering Journal, SWEJ.
Make sure that all deliveries are available at the right level, at the right time according to software plan and that they fulfil CEVTs rules and processes.
Responsible for SWIM allocated to the valid node.
Close collaboration with the other team members - SW node owner, Function Owners,
Product Owner etc.
Qualifications
• Adequate Master or bachelor's degree.
• Previous experience as SW Node Owner automotive business area.
• Brake systems knowledge, BCM, RBCM
• Previous experience from System Weaver, Team Center & the standard office programs.
• Analytical & Problem solving oriented
• Fluent English
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
