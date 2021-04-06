BMS and Hardware Test Engineer - Northvolt AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Northvolt AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a BMS (Battery Management System) and Hardware Test Engineer to join our passionate and growing team in Stockholm.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories and critical battery systems to enable the future of green energy. Northvolt will undoubtedly play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.The BMS and Hardware Test Engineer will be responsible for delivering on the verification and validation activities on all BMS and Hardware related components. You will be responsible for communicating validation needs, equipment, budget and risks to the Energy Storage Verification and Validation Lead and will be reporting to the Director of Validation.You will be working intimately with the BMS Design Leads/Engineers and Hardware Design Leads/Engineers and Verification and Validation Lead to ensure a robust and rigorous testing is developed and will be responsible for executing on the developed plan.In general you have a wide ranging experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging projects. Specifically, you have a deep understanding of working with BMS, Hardware and Electrical systems including both design to validation.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:- Developing Design Verification Plans (DVP) for BMS, Hardware and Electrical Sub Systems- Working closely with BMS and Hardware Design Engineers to ensure DVP covers entire scope- Executing on the DVP. This includes the following (not limited to); Test Definition, Test Method, Organizing Test Facilities, Preparing Test Rigs, Purchasing Equipment, Conducting Tests- Supporting on DFMEA's, Requirements Review- Working with External component suppliers to ensure DVP is fulfilled.- Communication of Risks / Enablers to Energy Storage Verification and Validation Lead- Develop business case to justify expenditure on internal testing capabilities (i.e. bringing testing capabilities in house)The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Hardware Test Engineer is a vital member of the Energy Storage Validation team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.Full time employment, fixed salary.Planned starting date is ASAP.Education/Experience- A degree in Engineering (Electrical/Electronics) MSc or MBA/Relevant University Degree- 5+ years working experience within the field of BMS and Hardware Validation- Track record of successful launch of products to market- Successful track record of design and development of hardware/electrical systems- Curious, technically educated and with a strong business background- Must have worked in multi-cultural environment- Experience and interest in manufacturing industry is a plusSpecific Skills/Abilities- Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus- Highly organized and result-driven- An eye for detail- Proactive and goes beyond expectations- Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills- Has a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit- Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management- Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently- Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment- Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor- Passionate & purpose drivenNorthvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.