Bli våran nästa Säljspecialist -GCC
Td Synnex Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2022-12-14
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Td Synnex Sweden AB i Solna
TD SYNNEX is looking for two Inside Sales Specialist join our Nordic GCC (Global Computing Components) Business Unit. This is a fantastic opportunity to join an exciting, fast-paced industry in a developing, encouraging, and motivational organization with a fantastic culture
Does it sound interesting and are you up for the challenge? Keep reading more and apply!
Locations: Solna, Stockholm
Job type: Full time, permanent
Start: According to mutually agreement
The role
GCC works with selling volume consumer and enterprise grade components to various segments and channels, design and build specialized computing and infrastructure solutions. We also work with industry-leading software and hardware vendors that enable our partners to bring validated, specialized and integrated solutions to market quickly and efficiently. The GCC business unit has experienced tremendous growth over the last years, and there is a strong plan in place for continued growth!
As an Inside Sales Specialist in GCC you will have two main focus areas, namely to:
Deliver best in class support to the business development managers in managing and supporting our largest customers ensuring world class service
Be responsible for your own customer portfolio with the ambition to acquire new customers and drive growth and positive development with smaller customers
This is a diverse role where you will be able to put a lot of skills to work and you will have a great opportunity develop as a person. As such you will be experiencing a role that consists of many different tasks within sales, planning, forecasting, purchasing, go to market execution as well as operational tasks such article and bid management. In addition to be an integral part of the Nordics team you will also be working close with our European team in driving and optimizing the business.
About you
You are a skilled salesperson who is good at creating relationships with both customers and vendors, you have a commercial mindset as well as flair/interest for IT. You get motivated by generating results and delivering excellent customer service, and you respond quickly and professionally to customer inquiries. You are outgoing and energetic and at the same time have an eye for detail - even in situations where things are going fast.
It's important that you can work independently and at the same time you are also a team player. You have a winning attitude, you thrive when being a part of a team where the pace is high, the energy and humor is fantastic and where we help each other!
If you feel this could be something for you then send us a short summary and your CV.
What we offer
A truly exciting role with plenty of room to grow, the chance to make your mark on our business, work with some of the most motivated and brightest people in the industry. We offer a competitive compensation package that matches your skills and experience.
TD SYNNEX is a fantastic place to work, and we embrace values such an inclusion, integrity and collaboration, trust, and you should be able to identify
Contact person
If you have any questions about the job, please feel free to contact rekrytering@tdsynnex.com
Application
We conduct interviews continuously and our ambition is to have the right candidate in place as soon as possible.
There is no need to write up a long-motivated application just submit a short resume about yourself and your resume/CV.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX is the leading IT distributor in the Nordic market with about 450 employees. HQ is located north of Stockholm and has local offices in Denmark, Norway and Finland. With unique competency, high availability, efficient logistics and on demand services we help our customers daily to sell IT products and solutions to businesses, organizations and partners with high focus on adding value.
TD SYNNEX connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. TD SYNNEX is ranked No. 60 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for nine straight years. To find out more, visit https://www.tdsynnex.com/na/us/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Td Synnex Sweden AB
(org.nr 556231-4533)
Gustav III:s Boulevard 32 (visa karta
)
169 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
7259400