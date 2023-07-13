Blade Technician
2023-07-13
Do you want to be part of the global leader of renewable energy? Are you ready to take on a stimulating and specialized role? This is an exciting time to join a great team and a real opportunity to be a part of the energy transition!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Special Task Field Train. & Fiber SE/FI
Vestas Northern and West Europe is a sales business unit covering unit covering Scandinavia, Finland, Celtic, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe. We are responsible for the sales, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas NCE the best place to work. The Service department is responsible for service and maintenance of the wind farms within North and West Europe. The department has an open and informal culture, where teamwork and good communication is the key to our growth. You will have the opportunity to work in a stimulating industry and in a team of highly motivated employees. Right now, we are expanding with more turbines in the Nordic countries and need to meet this need with additional Special task technicians in the Special task department.
Responsibilities
Special Task is responsible for the latest technology and the new initiatives in service to build and share the competence within Service. We have in addition to our regular tasks in the North and West region also the responsibility to support our Special Task colleagues elsewhere in the NCE region.
Adhering to Vestas HSE (Health Safety Environment) policies and processes at all times, you will have an important role together with the special task colleagues in delivering services and solutions that fulfills our customers' expectations.
Your primarily tasks will be:
Work with upgrades and repairs of wind turbine blades both on ground and up-tower, ensuring that Vestas procedures and instructions are followed, especially in relation to safety rules and policies
Continuously give input and ideas to improvements on technical documentation, work instructions and certification processes
Perform special tasks (repair work from rope, platform, or lift)
Supervise and lead repair teams in the field
Qualifications
Highest level of safety awareness
Previous experience from working with tools for glass fiber work is a merit
Experience from working within chemicals, paint, or similar field is a merit
Fluency in English, spoken and written
Computer literacy included structured reporting and data discipline
Valid driver's license
Valid passport
Competencies
Highly collaborative, communicative, and team-oriented
An open-minded and positive attitude
A willingness to develop and grow in role responsibilities and scope
Structured and independent, resourceful to solve issues even when no support is available
Flexible, as the position requires travelling and unplanned overtime may occur
Good physical condition and ability to perform manual handling and working at heights
What we offer
In this position we offer freedom with responsibility in a stimulating environment of a fast-growing international company. We offer an extensive education program to ensure an investment in your professional development. Every day will be different, and you will get to work with some of the industry's most skilled and experienced colleagues both locally and across the globe. At Vestas, we operate by a safety-first principle and working safely is a condition of employment. Apart from this, Vestas offers an attractive salary and benefits package.
Additional information
Work location is flexible and will be at one of our local warehouses around Sweden & Finland. The team is working on a rotating traveling schedule, and you will be targeting Sweden but also the rest of the Nordics and other NCE countries having approximately up to 200 traveling days per year.
Potential employees will perform a health check, which will be carried out during the recruitment process. For additional information, please contact Supervisor, Johan Bowles at +46 704 041 221.
Be advised to apply no later than 13/08/2023. We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
