Biträdande rektor / Assistant Principal
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Östersund Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Östersund
2024-06-14
, Krokom
, Åre
, Ragunda
, Ånge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Östersund
, Sundsvall
, Umeå
, Falun
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Assistant Principal
We are looking for an Assistant Principal with a focus in F-3 to join our team at Internationella Engelska Skolan in Östersund.
Assistant Principal
This is an exciting opportunity of a highly visible leadership role for a motivated Assistant Principal to join a fantastic school. At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES), we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students can learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world.
IES Östersund is a F-9 school with over 560 students that provides the opportunity for students to study the Swedish National Curriculum as well as an international curriculum - the globally renowned Cambridge Pathway, which is offered in partnership with Cambridge Assessment International Education. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching carried out in English. We are a school based on values, with a structure that enables teachers to focus on teaching and where students know what is expected of them. Our values are based on the fact that we believe in students' abilities and potential, we always put learning and knowledge first.
Responsibilities
The Assistant Principal will support the Principal with leading the F-3 team within the school. The role is highly flexible and you will work with academic and pastoral areas in the school supporting the students and teachers.
As an assistant principal, you will collaborate closely with the principal and one other assistant principal. You will support teachers in the quality of education and your role will be crucial in our students' development both academically and socially. As part of the school leadership team, you will support the systematic quality work and the organisation of F-3 and Fritids. In your role, you will have an important part in maintaining and evolving our school culture within the younger years.
At IES Östersund, we believe in the strength of teams. We have a broad middle management team that supports our teachers and students, and ensures communication and feedback are present in the school, and that all team members feel a part of the IES vision and mission. As a part of the school leadership team you will be a part of supporting the team members here at IES by building relationships with staff, students and parents.
Skills
• You share the values of Internationella Engelska Skolan and can be a role model for those around you
• Able to communicate in both English and Swedish
• Strong teaching, leadership and management skills
• Good communicator and relationship builder, parents, students and staff
• Structured and organised
• Driven and takes responsibility
• Goal oriented but also flexible and adaptable to change, whilst focusing on outcomes.
• Honest, reliable and trustworthy - a team player
Desired Qualifications/Experience
• Qualified teacher in Sweden with Swedish Lärarlegitimation (beneficial if you also have Rektorsprogrammet)
• Several years of teaching and leadership experience with proven results
• Previous experience from having staffing responsibility is preferred
• Curriculum knowledge (LGR22)
• Understanding of "Skollagen" in relation to teaching and assessmentAre you the person we are looking for? Please send in your application in Swedish or English as soon as possible to recruitment.ostersund@engelska.se
! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: recruitment.ostersund@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://ostersund.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Östersund Kontakt
Recruitment recruitment.ostersund@engelska.se 063-77 80 71 Jobbnummer
8750979