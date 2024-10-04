Bioinformatics Researchers to our Medical Avatar Team and Pharma Team
2024-10-04
Job description
Company Description
Mavatar develops a diagnostic tool to support clinicals in finding optimal treatments for patients. Our approach involves constructing network models, or Digital Twins, from genomic data, phenotypic, and environmental factors relevant to individual patients' disease mechanisms. By computationally testing thousands of drugs on the patients' Digital Twin, Mavatar matches patients with optimal treatments.
Role Description
We are looking for twofull-time Bioinformatics Researchers to our Medical Avatar Team, one with a hybrid role and one more focused on single cell sequencing and one or two full time Bioinformatics Researchers to our Pharma Team. The candidates will work in a team that develops tools for precision medicine and other research purposes. The candidates will preferably work on-site in Stockholm, Sweden, where most of the team is located, but it is also possible to work from the office in Helsingborg, Sweden. You will be reporting to the Head of the Medical Avatar Team or Head of the Phrma Team.
Qualifications
Strong R programming skills
Immunology, pharmacology or oncology training
Experience in bioinformatics and transcriptomics
Experience in bioinformatical processing of the scRNA-seq data
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Fluency in written and spoken English
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
At least Master's degree in Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, or a related field
If you have any questions please contact Daniel Nilsson, COO/CFO at Mavatar Daniel.nilsson@mavatar.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-15
