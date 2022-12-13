Bioengineer/Research Associate - Translational Science
2022-12-13
About Anocca AB
Anocca AB is a young, fast-moving biotechnology start-up, based in modern facilities in the Biovation Science Park in Södertälje. Anocca has constructed and deployed a technology platform to analyse the T-cell immune system with great precision and depth in a standardised and industrialised manner. This platform underpins a range of advanced cancer therapy and prophylactic vaccine development projects. We are a motivated group of scientists from over 20 countries and growing rapidly.
Job description
We are looking for a highly motivated Bioengineer/Research Associate to join our Translational Science team.
You will be involved in our translational science projects employing cutting-edge immunology and molecular biology technologies, and state-of-the art equipment.
The Bioengineer role at Anocca is suited to early-career ambitious scientists with a keen interest in biotechnology and scientific method.
You should already have a few years of relevant high-quality experience and hold an MSc in biomedical sciences. You must have excellent English communication skills, deep knowledge of relevant research techniques and the ability to independently analyse and summarise data.
You must be capable of working as part of a team but should also demonstrate initiative to drive projects forward.
We are looking for:
• MSc in biomedical sciences or equivalent experience
• Significant and relevant laboratory experience in cell biology, with an emphasis
on immunology and mammalian cell culture
• Good time management skills and proficient in data documentation
• Fluent written and spoken English
It would be nice if you have:
• Experience with T-cell immunology and functional assays
• Experience with primary cell culture
• Experience in flow cytometry
• Experience in molecular biology techniques such as quantitative PCR and western blot
are a plus
We offer
An international workplace, with plenty of variety in the job and the opportunity to work, learn and develop at the exciting intersection of biotechnology and medicine.
Hiring process
