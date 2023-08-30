Bioengineer/Research Associate - Translational Science
2023-08-30
About Anocca AB
Anocca is a dynamic platform-based biotechnology company, based in modern labs in the Biovation Science Park in Södertälje. We are leading the way to a new generation of cancer therapies that harness the power of the immune system. We are a young group of more than 100 people from over 30 countries, and we are growing rapidly. At Anocca we have developed a proprietary, innovative biological platform for high-throughput, systematic interrogation of the human immune system with high precision, which is first aimed at enabling treatment of cancers. With a range of novel capabilities, Anocca is continuing to deploy our proprietary technologies into new areas of research, while also focusing on bringing our first T-cell therapies for cancer to clinical trials using our own manufacturing capabilities.
Job description
We are looking for a highly motivated Bioengineer/Research Associate to join the Translational Science Team. You will be involved in our pre-clinical research projects employing cutting-edge immunology and molecular biology technologies using state-of-the art equipment. The Bioengineer role at Anocca is suited to early-career scientists or experienced laboratory technicians with a keen interest in biotechnology and scientific method. You should already have a few years of relevant high-quality experience and hold an MSc in biomedical sciences or equivalent experience. You must have excellent English communication skills, deep knowledge of relevant research techniques and the ability to independently analyse and summarise data. You must be capable of working as part of a team but should also demonstrate initiative to drive projects forward.
We are looking for:
• MSc in biomedical sciences or equivalent experience
• Significant and relevant laboratory experience in cell biology, with an emphasis
on immunology and mammalian cell culture
• Good time management skills and proficient in data documentation
• Fluent written and spoken English
It would be nice if you have:
• Experience with T-cell immunology and functional assays
• Experience with primary cell culture
• Experience in flow cytometry
• Experience in molecular biology techniques such as quantitative PCR and western blot
are a plus
We offer
An international workplace, with plenty of variety in the job and the opportunity to work, learn and develop at the exciting intersection of biotechnology and medicine.
Hiring process
