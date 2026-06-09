Bioacoustic Field & Library (Engineer)

Flox Intelligence AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2026-06-09


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As Bioacoustic Field & Library Engineer, you will build and maintain the acoustic signal foundation that enables Flox's Wildlife Behavior systems. You will lead the acquisition, validation, and structuring of species-specific signals across regions and habitats. Your work ensures that the signals deployed on Edge are biologically appropriate, acoustically robust, and operationally reliable. You will connect field reality with structured, high-quality signal assets that directly support deterrence performance and geographic expansion.

Role Scope

Owns
Field recording strategy for new species and new geographic regions

Development of recording standards (equipment, placement, environmental constraints)

Acquisition and sourcing of high-quality species-specific behavioral signals

Cleaning, segmentation, annotation, and preprocessing of raw audio

Acoustic quality control (SNR, distortion, clipping, playback compatibility on Edge)

Signal normalization and formatting for hardware constraint

Metadata taxonomy and structured categorization of signals

Library versioning, documentation, and asset management practices

Identification of signal gaps aligned with product and regional expansion

Validation of playback integrity under real deployment conditions

Evaluation, correction and iterative improvement of acoustic workflow

Coordination with external collaborators and field team (?) for signal acquisition and pipeline testing and feedback

Collaboration with Wildlife Behavior Engineer to prioritize signal acquisition needs

Cross-Functional Interface
Works with Wildlife Behavior Engineer to align signal assets with behavioral strategy

Works with Perception System Engineer on annotation standards and future perception-readiness

Works with hardware/embedded teams to validate playback performance and constraints

Accountability Metrics
Deployment-ready, structured acoustic signal library

Clear species and region coverage aligned with roadmap (and perhaps context? – farms vs. train track collisions etc.)

High-quality, validated signal assets with documented standards

Reliable playback performance across environments

Improvement in signal performance over time?

Execution Expectation
Field-informed acquisition and validation

Operational rigor in signal management

Direct contribution to product expansion and deterrence capability

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Bioacoustic Field Engineer".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Flox Intelligence AB (org.nr 559291-8907)

Jobbnummer
9956139

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