Bioacoustic Field & Library (Engineer)
Flox Intelligence AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flox Intelligence AB i Stockholm
As Bioacoustic Field & Library Engineer, you will build and maintain the acoustic signal foundation that enables Flox's Wildlife Behavior systems. You will lead the acquisition, validation, and structuring of species-specific signals across regions and habitats. Your work ensures that the signals deployed on Edge are biologically appropriate, acoustically robust, and operationally reliable. You will connect field reality with structured, high-quality signal assets that directly support deterrence performance and geographic expansion.
Role Scope
Owns
Field recording strategy for new species and new geographic regions
Development of recording standards (equipment, placement, environmental constraints)
Acquisition and sourcing of high-quality species-specific behavioral signals
Cleaning, segmentation, annotation, and preprocessing of raw audio
Acoustic quality control (SNR, distortion, clipping, playback compatibility on Edge)
Signal normalization and formatting for hardware constraint
Metadata taxonomy and structured categorization of signals
Library versioning, documentation, and asset management practices
Identification of signal gaps aligned with product and regional expansion
Validation of playback integrity under real deployment conditions
Evaluation, correction and iterative improvement of acoustic workflow
Coordination with external collaborators and field team (?) for signal acquisition and pipeline testing and feedback
Collaboration with Wildlife Behavior Engineer to prioritize signal acquisition needs
Cross-Functional Interface
Works with Wildlife Behavior Engineer to align signal assets with behavioral strategy
Works with Perception System Engineer on annotation standards and future perception-readiness
Works with hardware/embedded teams to validate playback performance and constraints
Accountability Metrics
Deployment-ready, structured acoustic signal library
Clear species and region coverage aligned with roadmap (and perhaps context? – farms vs. train track collisions etc.)
High-quality, validated signal assets with documented standards
Reliable playback performance across environments
Improvement in signal performance over time?
Execution Expectation
Field-informed acquisition and validation
Operational rigor in signal management
Direct contribution to product expansion and deterrence capability Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Bioacoustic Field Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flox Intelligence AB
(org.nr 559291-8907) Jobbnummer
9956139