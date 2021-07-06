Bid Manager - 155624 - Bombardier Transportation Sweden AB - Kundservicejobb i Stockholm

Bombardier Transportation Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm2021-07-06We create smart innovations to meet the mobility challenges of today and tomorrow. We design and manufacture a complete range of transportation systems, from high-speed trains to electric buses and driverless trains, as well as infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a truly global community of more than 75 000 people dedicated to solving real-world mobility challenges and achieving international projects with sustainable local impact.Bid Manager for our location in Stockholm, SwedenIn this role you will manage the complete Bid Process for Signalling opportunities. As a part of the Bid Manager role, you will be responsible to deliver in time, in quality and with the appropriate internal approvals a most competitive offer to the final customer. The Bid Manager has full responsibility in the bid preparation since the opportunity is handed over by the Sales Manager until the final bid is submitted to the customer.Responsibilities:The Bid Manager carries out all activities and responsibilities as part of the Bid Process including: contributes to the pre-Bid governance review with the Commercial & Market & Pricing Team; manage the full Bid governance until mandate is given and Bid submitted to the customer; support Sales with contract negotiation; ensure proper hand-over from bid to project execution; prepare and develop Lessons Learned reports.Structures and organizes the Task Oriented Bid Team, runs kick off meeting to ensure the Bid Strategy is understood by all stakeholders, manages the bid schedule, budget and progress, regular reporting to management, oversees the production of cost benchmarks and manages cost optimization phases.Full engagement with the Legal and Financial team to consolidate the Bid mandate.Qualifications:University Degree in Engineering or Business ManagementWorking experience either in Project Management, Bids, Sales, Contracts & Legal, Engineering or IT.Typically, 3-4 years of experience, minimum 2 years of Bid or Project Management experience.Proven leadership performance (PMP, 360° feedback).Knowledge of using Microsoft Office is mandatory.Knowledge of using Primavera (P6) is appreciated.Knowledge of Contract Management is appreciatedGood knowledge of Financial Modelling.Professional experience in the railway sector is considered a plus.Experience in international bid management in complex projects.Desired competencies: customer orientation, communication, team leadership, planning, drive for results, flexibility Good communication, planning and teamwork skillsLanguage skills required advanced/business fluent level of English and Swedish. It could be beneficial to have at least a medium level of French or German.An agile, inclusive and responsible culture is the foundation of our company where diverse people are offered excellent opportunities to grow, learn and advance in their careers. We are committed to encouraging our employees to reach their full potential, while valuing and respecting them as individuals.2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05Bombardier Transportation Sweden ABÅrstaängsvägen 2911743 Stockholm5849950