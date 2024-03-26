BI Manager at Perstorp Group in Perstorp
2024-03-26
, Klippan
, Örkelljunga
, Hässleholm
, Höör
, Hässleholm
, Höör
, Bjuv
, Eslöv
As a BI Manager at Perstorp Group, you will have the opportunity to develop and lead the BI and Data platform into the future!
Do you enjoy working closely with operations, internationally, and in the field of Business Intelligence? At Perstorp Group, you have an unique opportunity to lead and develop Business Intelligence in an international environment within a company with high ambitions in digital development.
The Opportunity
* Become part of an organization guided by core values: Care - Lead with heart, Responsibility - Do Right, Reliability - Keep the promise, Focused Innovation - Make it better.
* The opportunity to oversee and develop the company 's BI strategy.
* Work in an international environment where we prioritize a healthy work-life balance for our employees.
* An employment with excellent employee benefits, including insurance, wellness programs, subsidized lunches, and an on-site gym.
Your Challenge
As a BI Manager, you 'll be responsible for the BI and Data platform department. Perstorp has recently embarked on a BI transformation journey to modernize the company 's data platform. As BI and Data platform manager, you report to the CIO and play a key role in the global IT leadership team. Your responsibilities include:
* Coaching, developing and challenging your team members.
* Communicating with stakeholders in the business, clarifying strategies and roadmaps within the BI area.
* Overall responsibility for the migration to the new data platform.
* Coordinating, leading and driving global improvement projects within the BI area.
* Ensuring a stable, secure and cost-effective BI environment.
* Leading, participating and providing support and advice in IT projects.
In this role, you are a present leader who communicates and inspires your team to implement changes and improvements in work methods and culture.
The Team and Workplace
Your team consists of 6 employees in the roles of Data Engineers. You will be part of the management team for the IT leadership team. The office and your team is located in Perstorp, with good opportunities for remote work several days a week.
About You
We are looking for someone with previous experience as a leader in IT organizations and broad knowledge in the BI field. You have led change initiatives or other significant changes within organizations and work methods. In this role, having strong communication skills is essential due to numerous points of contact. To create the right conditions for your team to perform, you are a present leader with a humble approach, believing in your team 's ability to take responsibility and make decisions.
Let 's Connect!
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today!
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Application deadline: 2024-04-22
