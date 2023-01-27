BI Data Specialist
Hilding Anders International AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2023-01-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hilding Anders International AB i Malmö
, Värnamo
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
BI Data Specialist
Are you a skilled and hands-on BI Data Specialist within Business Intelligence? Would you like to be part of Hilding Anders' transformation journey to becoming a truly consumer focused, digital first, health & wellness company, offering leadership in innovative sleep solutions? Then you may be our new BI Data Specialist who we can offer an exciting career opportunity in a truly international and entrepreneurial environment!
ABOUT THE HILDING ANDERS FAMILY
Hilding Anders is a leading SLEEP company within the health and wellness industry, offering a wide array of products that help people sleep better. As a team of close to 5 000 individuals based across Europe and Asia, we are driven to become the global leader in sleep products and services. With a broad portfolio ranging from luxury & premium to private label and international to local brands, we are proud to deliver sleep products and services for all needs in over 40 countries worldwide. The company is based in Malmö, Sweden, and is majority owned by US based Private Equity firm, KKR. Read more on: www.hildinganders.com/
Group IT
Hilding Anders' Group IT function focuses on supporting the Group in achieving its' business objectives. In a global group such as Hilding Anders, exchange of information is key and Group IT oversees and manages information channels, security monitoring and Business Intelligence platforms. The team consists of approximately 10 experienced professionals who work closely together with the Group's respective local IT managers.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
If you want to be a part of our team, using your skills and knowledge within business intelligence, we are happy to tell you that we are looking for a BI Data Specialist to be based at our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden. We offer you a great opportunity to be part of the Hilding Anders transformation journey and our transitioning from being one of the leading bedding & mattress suppliers to becoming a truly consumer focused, digital first, health & wellness company, offering leadership in innovative sleep solutions. You will be part of a fast growing global business!
THE ROLE
We are looking for a BI Data Specialist to join our dynamic Group IT team. This is a specialist role, with clear scope to be involved in all aspects of the work our brilliant team do.
Coming with a strong technical background complemented with finance and/or IT background you will understand business intelligence (BI) and analytics and will be passionate about translating data into actionable insights. The ability to work cross functional is key, as are strong communication skills and the confidence to challenge the status quo.
Responsibilities
• You will be the business intelligence partner to several executive or senior managers (mostly finance) within Hilding Anders to understand different data needs and build a solution that delivers high quality and reliable data.
• The position includes working closely with Hilding Anders BI users to capture business needs, analysing, designing, developing, testing, and validating new developments.
• Handle support issues regarding report changes, validate report outcome with internal system data.
• Develop and implement strategies related to Data management and system processes.
• Support in creating site specific standardized way of working to secure that the output complies with the data quality.
• You will be responsible for presenting and distributing operational data, from the mail and logistics domain.
You will report directly to our Head of IT.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe that the ideal candidate has worked with business intelligence, and has the following qualifications and experiences:
• 2-4 years of experience within data analysis and/or finance.
• Data professional, potentially data engineer, with strong knowledge of relation databases and dataflows.
• University degree in relevant field such as computer science, data analytics or finance.
• Experience from working with data in a finance setup.
• Programming capability in SQL.
• Solid experience in understanding and implementing Data Governance, Data modelling together with to ERP-systems M3.
• Good understanding of ERP system, M3, processes and to be able to interpret business requirement from local needs.
• Working knowledge of Power BI. Report and/or dashboard building. Eye for visualizations.
• Important of course is the specific IT and general data capabilities.
• We expect you have passionate interest in data warehouse and knowledge of extract, load and transform data from different structured and unstructured data sources.
• Expert skills in working with PowerBI and developing PowerApps. Experience in creating advanced dashboards, and reports is also required.
• Ability to explain complex and technical concepts.
• Fluent in English.
To be the perfect fit for Hilding Anders, we also believe that you are:
• a team player and a natural leader with a humble approach.
• creative innovative and constantly strive to push behaviors in the business forward.
• driven by a purpose and passion to achieve results.
• genuine, loyal, naturally inspire others to become the best and value long term relationships .
• strategic and operational in your way of working. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-23
E-post: info@hildinganders.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hilding Anders International AB
(org.nr 556650-6704)
Östra Varvsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
201 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7387743