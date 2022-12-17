BI Analyst to Karo Pharma
High transparency, ambitious colleagues and a great atmosphere are three things that describe the work environment at Karo Pharma. Here you will be part of a rapidly growing pharmaceutical company that has become one of the largest suppliers to pharmacies in just a couple of years. Join this digital journey that they are making together with the pharmacy industry, where you will both learn and above all have fun along the way. To succeed in this position, we see that you are a real do:er and enjoy working at a fast pace!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work are now on behalf of Karo Pharma looking for a BI Analyst. You will be part of a team of consultants and be surrounded by competent and inspiring colleagues. To thrive in this position, we see that you are meticulous, self-motivated and enjoy working at a fast pace with ambitious colleagues! At Karo Pharma, you work with the latest technology, and you will have great opportunities to develop in the direction you choose.
Karo Pharma's purpose is to offer "Smart choices for everyday healthcare" and to work passionate to implement their vision regarding becoming the number one company in Europe within everyday-health. With this ambitious growth strategy, Karo Pharma is continuously looking for new talent that they want to become part of and contribute to their dynamic and fast-paced Karo team.
As a BI Analyst you work, among other things, with reports and follow-up tools that are mostly in the PowerBI environment. You also work with advanced Excel, analyze questions, collect data, reconcile numbers and coordinate daily.
You are offered
• An opportunity to create, grow and develop
• A flexible schedule and Worklife balance
• Responsibility for exciting and challenging projects that has a direct and visible effect on Karo Pharmas clients and on the branch
• A positive work environment in a young, international and motivated team
• Start-up spirit as well as you being a part of the big international organization with strong values
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consultingoffer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
To thrive in the role of BI Analyst at Karo Pharma, we believe that you enjoy working with many contact points and being the spider in the web, you have a great interest in collecting and analyzing data, and we also see that you have a great attention to detail and is driven by problem solving.
In the role of BI Analyst, you will, among other things:
• Work with group profit reporting, collecting and analyzing data
• Coordinate all markets and collect results and reports
• Support Business Intelligence Manager
• Update exchange rates
• Responsibility for setting up accesses
• Testing and validating new development
• Handle support issues regarding reports and internal systems
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for
• Relevant education, for example within finance or data analytics
• Previous experience of working with reporting in accounting, financial statement or business control
• Very good knowledge in Office 365 as well as advanced knowledge in Excel
• Fluent in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
Meritious
• Masterexam in a relevant field
• Knowledge in ERP System / finance data
• Knowledge in PowerBI
• Knowledge in Azure
• Basic knowledge in SQL
As a person you are
• Meticulous
• Structured
• Self-propelled
• Communicative
We want someone who is responsible and flexible. And are driven by working in a team and collaborating and communicating with both colleagues, customers and suppliers. In addition to this, we are looking for a person who is comfortable making decisions and taking initiative.
Övrig information
• Start: Immediately with consideration of notice period
• Extent: Fulltime, Monday-Friday
• City: Stockholm
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Karo Pharma offers a portfolio of everyday healthcare products and services that helps preventing disease and treating health issues. With a wide range of trusted, reliable and original brands, backed by services for partners, customers and consumers, we give people the options, knowledge and access they need to stay healthy.
We call it the smart choice for everyday healthcare. We specialize in seven product categories: Intimate health, dermatology, foot health, pain, cough and cold, wellness, digestive health and specialty products. In addition to these categories, we own several different brands in both prescription drugs and consumer products.
Karo Pharma's products and services are available in over 60 countries with its own subsidiaries in over 11 European countries. Karo Pharma, with a turnover of SEK 2.9 billion in 2020, has its headquarters in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Ersättning
