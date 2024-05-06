R4006673 Field Service Engineer - MRI (South Sweden)
2024-05-06
Responsibilities
As a Field Service Engineer, you will perform scheduled maintenance and corrective service at our customer's sites. You will get the opportunity to work with cutting edge technology, performing service on medical equipment and be a part of a company where we're building a healthier future and create a world where healthcare has no limits. In your role on the field, you will meet with our customers almost daily and build close customer relationships. You will work in a company where you will be challenged to be better every day, and where you will be encouraged to learn and grow.
You should preferably live in the Gothenburg or Stockholm area but must be prepared to travel and stay overnight for work on sites further from your main location, sometimes on a short notice. Based out of your home or our offices in Gothenburg or Stockholm, you are responsible for planning all travel and admin for an effective workday including visiting customer sites, document performed service, administrate return of spare parts and other task related to the performed service.
Qualifications and requirements
Class B driver's license.
EU work permit.
Commercial understanding.
Is accountable for own work.
Positive attitude, good sense of humor and team spirit.
Experience from the industry and a similar position.
Knowledge of IT, Linux/Microsoft
Willing to travel extensively in the job.
Can Want to establish and maintain good customer relationships.
Detail oriented and structured.
Can work independently.
Is flexible, ambitious and have a good overview.
GE HealthCare offers you:
A thorough introduction to the equipment you need to service together with skilled colleagues and at GE Healthcare's training centres.
Dedicated colleagues willing to help and support you.
Opportunity to work with cutting edge technology.
Possibility to develop professional and personal within an international organization.
Flexible car policy.
Possibility to work from home or from offices in Gothenburg or Stockholm.
Eligible for overtime.
Inclusion and Diversity
GE HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity Employer where inclusion matters. Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, protected veteran status or other characteristics protected by law.
We expect all employees to live and breathe our behaviors: to act with humility and build trust; lead with transparency; deliver with focus, and drive ownership - always with unyielding integrity.
Our total rewards are designed to unlock your ambition by giving you the boost and flexibility you need to turn your ideas into world-changing realities. Our salary and benefits are everything you'd expect from an organization with global strength and scale, and you'll be surrounded by career opportunities in a culture that fosters care, collaboration and support.
Total Rewards
Our total rewards are designed to unlock your ambition by giving you the boost and flexibility you need to turn your ideas into world-changing realities. Our salary and benefits are everything you'd expect from an organization with global strength and scale, and you'll be surrounded by career opportunities in a culture that fosters care, collaboration, and support. Så ansöker du
